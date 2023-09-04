July NG subsidies up by 10%to over P33B, says Treasury

THE total amount of subsidies extended by the national government to state-run institutions and firms rose by an annualized rate of 10 percent to over P33 billion in July, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Treasury data showed that national government subsidies in July reached P33.238 billion, or P2.917 billion higher than the P30.321 billion recorded in the same month of last year.

The increase in the month’s subsidy was driven by higher financial support provided by the state across major non-financial government corporation and other government corporation, based on Treasury data.

Treasury data showed that three-fourths of the national government subsidy or about P25.117 billion went to other government corporations.

The subsidy extended to other state-owned and -run corporations was 6 percent over last year’s P23.688 billion, according to the Treasury.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) topped the list of other state corporations in terms of the amount of subsidy received during the reference month.

PhilHealth got P22.65 billion in subsidies in July, slightly higher than the P22.462 billion it received in the same month of last year, according to Treasury data.

PhilHealth was followed by the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority with a subsidy of P1.292 billion.

Total subsidy to major non-financial government corporations during the reference period, meanwhile, reached P8.121 billion, 22 percent higher than the P6.633 billion recorded amount in July of 2022.

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and the National Housing Authority (NHA) were the top recipients of subsidies in July across all major non-financial government corporations.

NIA got P3.985 billion in funding, about 32 percent lower than the P5.872 billion subsidy it received in the same month of last year.

The state provided P3.327 billion in subsidy to the NHA for the month of July.

The state’s total subsidy from January to July has reached P96.939 billion, 17 percent over last year’s P83.066 billion, according to the Treasury.