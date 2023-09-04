Informa Markets Philippines welcomes new Country Manager

Pasay, Philippines – Informa Markets, the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, announces the appointment of Ms. Rungphech “Rose” Chitanuwat as the new Country General Manager of Informa Markets in the Philippines effective 1 September 2023.

Rose, as called by many, wears many hats before her new role appointment in the Philippines. She is the Regional Portfolio Director in ASEAN which allows her to develop strong knowledge and understanding traversing different industries in the ASEAN region such as packaging and processing, food ingredients, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and nutraceutical. She has established an incredible 28 years of work experience, including 22 years of proven track records in the exhibition industry. Her passion, dedication to her craft, and mentor to culturally diverse teams are reflected in all her successful and leading events in Southeast Asia including ProPak Asia, Vitafoods Asia, Fi Asia, CPHI, and Vietstock to name a few.

Miss Rose with the president of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Throughout her career, Rose has travelled to Philippines quite a lot for various projects and events that allow her to work closely with the public and private sectors. She has a strong familiarity with the Philippines market and has established good relationships with local stakeholders.

Informa Markets Vice President of Asia Business Mr Ian Roberts said, “I am very happy with the promotion of Rose into this strategic leadership role. With her strong business development capabilities as well as proven track records in our organization for the past 10 years, I am very confident that she will be able to provide the necessary leadership to develop our team and further build our business in Philippines.”

Miss Rose with guests from the Department of Agriculture at the Livestock 2023 presscon last June.

As Rose assumes her new role as the country manager, she is expected to take a lead in the country’s leading trade fairs such as ProPak Philippines (January 31 – February 2, 2024), PhilEnergy Expo (March 20 – 22, 2024) Livestock Philippines and Aquaculture Philippines (May 22 – 24, 2024), and Water Philippines Expo (March 19 – 21, 2025). Rose will play an integral role in expanding the local business and creating new successful trade fairs in the succeeding years.