Cost of imported rice within price cap―BOC

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) expects imported-rice traders and retailers can comply with the state’s mandated price ceiling as the landed cost of imported rice is well within the price cap ordered by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

BOC Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip C. Maronilla said the bureau is already monitoring the price of imported rice, particularly the landed cost, to determine if it would meet the price-ceiling order.

Maronilla cited government data indicating that rice importers can abide by the P41-per-kilogram to P45-per-kilogram price ceiling, which takes effect on Tuesday, September 5.

During an online news briefing last Monday, Maronilla said the data would be the bureau’s basis if retailers and traders would say they cannot meet the price ceiling.

The BOC’s reference price was also cited by Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual as the basis for the price ceiling for imported rice.

Data by the BOC showed that the reference price for 5-percent broken rice from Vietnam, as of August 27, stood at $0.623 per kilogram, 23.61 percent higher than the $0.504 reference price recorded in end-July.

Documents from the BOC also showed that the latest reference price for 5-percent broken rice from Vietnam is already 61.82-percent higher than the $0.385-per-kilogram benchmark level recorded in August 2022.

In peso terms, the reference price for a kilogram of 5-percent broken rice from Vietnam would be P35.31 at a P56.678 exchange rate, based on the latest published foreign exchange rates by the BOC.

BOC’s import database showed that the landed cost of imported Vietnam rice, which includes the 35 percent tariff, ranged between P29.30 to P31 per kilogram in July.

Meanwhile, data from the Department of Agriculture showed that imported regular-milled rice was priced at P43 per kilogram while imported well-milled rice ranged from P43 to P52 per kilogram recently.