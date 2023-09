Classes suspended on Monday in several LGUs due to ‘habagat’ rain and typhoon Hanna

Classes were suspended in several local government units (LGUs) on Monday, September 4, 2023 due to heavy downpour brought about by habagat and Typhoon Hanna.

In Metro Manila mayors declared suspension of classes in:

*San Juan (All levels, public and private)

*Mandaluyong (Kinder to Grade 12, public and private)

*Taguig ( All levels, public and private)

*Marikina (All levels, public and private)

*Manila (All levels, public and private)

*Caloocan (All levels, public and private)

*Malabon (All levels, public and private)

*Valenzuela (All levels, public and private)

*Navotas (Preschool Senior high school, public and private)

Afternoon classes were declared suspended in Quezon City, all levels for both private and public schools.

Outside Metro Manila, there were also no classes in some areas in Bulacan, Bataan, Benguet, Baguio, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, and Dagupan.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza