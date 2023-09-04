ARTA chief tells investors: File complaint on red tape    

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is calling on investors to pinpoint particular local government units (LGU) or government agencies that are giving them a hard time to do business in the country.

Secretary Ernesto V. Perez bared ARTA’s tack said as he revealed that Texas Instruments Inc., which he described as a “big investor,” went to ARTA to complain about its problem “with a particular government agency, which issued a regulation that cannot be complied with because the technology is not available in the country.”

Just last month, Malacañang said American microprocessors manufacturer Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) is planning to invest almost $1 billion to expand its facilities in Clark, Pampanga and Baguio.

Perez said after ARTA conducted successive consultation meetings, that government agency, which he did not identify, decided to suspend the implementation and even “relax” the implementation.

The BusinessMirror sought comment for more details regarding the complaint of the firm but Perez has yet to respond to our queries as of this writing.

“Texas Instruments, the number one dollar earner for the country, they‘re investing more,” Perez said in a televised interview on Monday, adding that the firm will be investing about more than $250 million.

With this, the ARTA chief stressed, “We are in close collaboration with Texas, assuring them that ARTA is ready, hand in hand with them, and face those agencies or LGUs that are giving them a hard time.”

“They can pinpoint to us that particular LGU or agency wherein they’re having difficulty and ARTA will be there ready to go hand in hand with them and we call this handholding,” he assured.

Perez also illustrated the process of investigation of ARTA. He said that when the agency starts to investigate, the next step is that the agency will file charges either with the Civil Service Commission (CSC) or the Office of the Ombudsman.

During President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s meetings with the United States-Association of Southeast Asian (US-Asean) Business Council last month, US officials announced that Texas Instruments will submit its investment proposal to avail of perks under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act.

According to Malacañang, the expansion plan is in line with Washington’s efforts to ramp up research and production of semiconductors under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

The President, in a statement issued last month, lauded the proposed investment, saying this will help boost the country’s semiconductor exports.

“And we have a great deal of [dependence] already…of our exports. We do not see why we should not further support and enhance the sector of the economy because it has [done] well,” Marcos said.

Data from the website of the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation, Inc. (SEIPI) showed that electronics exports revenues from January to June 2023 went down by 6.99 percent from $22.78 billion in 2022 to $21.19 billion in 2023.

This is equivalent to 60.63 percent of the Philippine exports pie.