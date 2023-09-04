ACEN: Additional capital to accelerate renewable energy expansion

ACEN Corp.’s said its successful P25-billion preferred shares issuance last week would help the company achieve its renewable energy (RE) goals faster.

“We are very thankful for the exceptional support that we received from investors. The additional capital further strengthens the company’s balance sheet and helps us accelerate our renewables expansion,” ACEN President Eric Francia said on Monday.

ACEN’s P25-billion perpetual preferred shares were listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) last September 1. The offer is the first tranche under ACEN’s shelf registration of up to 50 million preferred shares.

The company said the offer shares were met with strong demand from both institutional and retail investors allowing it to fully exercise its oversubscription option of up to P12.5 billion. ACEN’s issuance is the largest preferred shares offering in the Philippines since 2016.

“The issuance is part of the company’s strategy to diversify its sources of funding, and to gain access to a wider base of investors. Being the first of its kind in the Philippines with the fixed-for-life feature, we are delighted with the strong investor response, which is a testament to the strong alignment with ACEN’s sustainability focus and growth aspirations,” said Cora Dizon, ACEN chief finance officer.

The Series A Preferred Shares carry an initial dividend rate of 7.1330 percent per annum, with a dividend rate re-setting on the fifth year of the listing date. The Series B Preferred Shares has a fixed dividend rate of 8 percent per annum with no dividend rate re-setting, making it the first Philippine peso-denominated fixed-for-life equity instrument listed on the PSE.

The company will have the option to redeem the series A preferred shares and the series B preferred shares starting on the third and seventh anniversary of the listing date, respectively, and on every dividend payment date thereafter. The offer shares has cumulative and non-participating dividends based on the offer price of P1,000 payable quarterly.

ACEN will use the proceeds for new or existing eligible green projects. The company is ramping up its RE capacity through aggressive expansion. It has about 4,400 MW of attributable capacity from owned facilities in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and India, with a renewable share of 98 percent.

BDO Capital & Investment Corp., BPI Capital Corp., and China Bank Capital Corp. were the joint issue managers and, together with PNB Capital and Investment Corp., RCBC Capital Corp., and SB Capital Investment Corp., were the joint lead underwriters and bookrunners for the offer.