UST survives stubborn FEU to reach men’s V-League semifinals

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) endured Far Eastern University’s (FEU) brave stand and pounded out a 25-22, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18 victory to advance to the semifinals of the V-League Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila Sunday.

The Golden Spikers banked on their transition plays to mount comebacks in the first two sets before hacking out the win—their fourth against a loss in the men’s division—on Josh Ybañez’s kill.

The clincher also capped another Ybañez fiery assault that netted him 29 attacks on his way to a 33-point explosion while Rainier Flor took care of the middle and delivered 14 points on 11 spikes and three kill blocks.

“I think our digging and blocking worked today, which is our focus in training,” said UST mentor Odjie Mamon after the victory that bolstered their confidence heading to their much-awaited clash with the unbeaten Ateneo Blue Eagles next Sunday.

“We’ll prepare for Ateneo. We’re not going to defend against them, we’ll throw punches this time,” Mamon said.

Siblings Nat and Van Prudenciano combined for 13 excellent digs as UST finished with 27 for 63 kills.

Dryx Saavedra, meanwhile, struggled with 12 points against the Golden Spikers’ superb defense upfront while Martin Bugaoan came up with 12 points for the Tamaraws, who slipped to 2-3.

Earlier, Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) battled back from two sets down then wore down San Beda University in the decider to snatch a 14-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-11 victory and keep its slims semifinal hopes alive.

Frelwin Taculog came up big from the bench, scoring 17 points, including a crucial ace in the fifth that gave the Generals a 13-10 cushion, and adding 10 excellent receptions that helped fuel the team’s late surge in the third that had them striking back from 22-23 down to extend the match.

EAC built on that escape to dominate the fourth then went on to complete their huge fightback in a duel of unbeaten teams.

The Generals thus snapped a four-game skid while inflicting the Red Spikers their fourth straight defeat in the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Middle Jester Bormel likewise shone in a change of role, coming away with 15 points, including 13 on attacks, to provide the needed backup to Taculog.

The power-hitting Kevin Montemayor top-scored with 20 points while Andrei Bakil added 15 points for San Beda, whose 37 errors took their toll on the Red Spikers’ bid.

In women’s play, FEU secured its place in the semifinals in style after a quick 25-12, 25-18, 25-12 victory over San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

The Lady Tamaraws’ fifth consecutive win can be attributed to their strong commitment to defense, with libero Max Jungco taking care of the floor, contributing with 17 digs and eight excellent receptions.

Three Lady Tamaraws ended the game with double-digit scores, with Keisha Bedonia leading the way with 13 points, 10 of which came from successful attacks. Mitzi Panangin and Chenie Tagaod contributed 10 points each.

Amacka Tan attempted to keep the Lady Stags in the match with eight points, while Tin Marasigan chipped in seven.