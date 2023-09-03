SB19 explores collaboration with Fil-Am philanthropist

NEW YORK—Amid an immensely packed array of commitments, SB19 have illuminated a steadfast dedication to community and culture through their rendezvous with the esteemed Dr. Dely Po Go, the incoming president of The Hiraya Foundation for Filipino-American Heritage Preservation Inc.

This remarkable possible alliance holds the promise of ushering in an extraordinary undertaking—a benefit concert crafted with the intent to bolster the Hiraya Foundation’s visionary endeavor: the realization of a Filipino American Heritage Center, a goal envisioned by former Philippine Consul General of New York, Elmer G. Cato.

Originating from the Philippines and sweeping across the global music panorama, SB19 is more than just a sensation within the realm of P-pop; they represent a luminous beacon of hope and aspiration. Comprising the gifted talents of Pablo, Stell, Josh, Ken and Justin, the group has captivated audiences worldwide through their distinctive blend of artistic prowess and unyielding devotion.

What distinguishes SB19 is their conscious effort to remain firmly rooted in their Filipino heritage. Amid the whirlwind of acclaim, they remain intimately tied to their origins, striking a resonant chord with enthusiasts worldwide while embodying the essence of Filipino pride and latent potential.

At the very core of this envisioned partnership stands Dr. Dely Po Go—an embodiment of compassion, leadership and selflessness. Her journey serves as a living testament to her extraordinary commitment to uplift both communities and individuals. Stepping into the impending role of president for the Hiraya Foundation, Dr. Go epitomizes her dedication to safeguarding Filipino heritage and raising her community’s stature. Her relentless advocacy for gender parity and embracing diversity serves to fortify her influence. Particularly notable is her recognition by the Wall Street Journal as one of the Nine Top Most Distinguished Professionals globally, a prestigious accolade bestowed by Marquis Who’s Who International that underscores her far-reaching impact.

The Hiraya Foundation for Filipino-American Heritage Preservation Inc. is a dedicated nonprofit, passionately committed to upholding cultural heritage, tradition, history, language and craft within communities. By spearheading efforts to promote and preserve Filipino heritage in both the United States and the Philippines, the foundation aspires to unite kababayans across the oceans, inspiring active participation in the safeguarding of their shared history, language and culture.

The ambitious aspiration of the Hiraya Foundation, nurtured by Cato, holds profound significance. The Filipino American Heritage Center stands as a testament to cultural preservation, with the intent to celebrate the intricate tapestry of the Filipino diaspora in the United States.

The center aspires to serve as a nucleus of cultural exchange, knowledge dissemination, and community participation—a haven where successive generations can revel in their heritage, forge connections with their origins, and nurture a sense of unity. It echoes the indomitable spirit of the Filipino people, transcending geographical boundaries and generations.

Dr. Dely Po Go’s exploration of a collaborative journey with SB19 goes beyond the realm of music—it signifies the emergence of a visionary partnership that seeks to not only revolutionize the P-Pop scene but also foster a novel movement: the inception of a new P-Pop Culture, one intertwined with philanthropy and empowerment—a “Philanthropic Pop Culture.” Dr. Go, with her keen insight and compassionate spirit, envisions a future where music is a catalyst for change, where every note sung by SB19 carries a message of unity and empowerment. She believes that this imminent partnership with SB19 resonates profoundly with their shared commitment to inspiring and uniting individuals.

Image credits: Troi Santos





