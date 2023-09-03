PhilSA receives support from DFNN for natl space capacity building

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) received and signed a Pledge of Support from digital technology leader DFNN Inc. to establish a sustainable pool of trained workforce that will be instrumental to the success of the country’s national space programs.

The signing ceremony was held at the PhilSA office in Quezon City on August 14 as part of the inaugural Philippine Space Week celebrations.

DFNN Inc. Executive Chairman Ramon C. Garcia Jr. signed the pledge that was received by PhilSA Director General Dr. Joel Joseph Marciano Jr.

A trailblazer in digital technology solutions, encompassing diverse industries, including gaming and fintech, DFNN’s support to PhilSA is part of its mission of creating innovation that sustains the growth of its partners and stakeholders.

It’s goal is to further nurture the local space ecosystem through strategic collaboration and capacity-building.

The Pledge of Support includes the provision of a Learning Management System platform, scholarships for space-related studies and internship opportunities with DFNN’s partner space industry facilities to PhilSA, which shall work with DFNN in finalizing the implementation of the donation.

As part of sustaining the momentum of the local space ecosystem’s growth, DFNN recognizes that meaningful partnerships are an essential driver of this endeavor.

“We hope DFNN’s learning management system donation will help accelerate learning within the agency, specifically in key areas of study that the PhilSA would like to train its workforce on,” Garcia said.

Marciano, on the other hand, said: “Private sector engagement and cooperation is crucial in creating a robust and thriving space industry that supports ‘Yamang Kalawakan’ and the national space program. We value the generous support of DFNN Inc. through this donation pledge, and we will work closely to open and multiply these opportunities to fellow Filipinos.”

PhilSA and DFNN share the vision of fostering local innovations in space through synergy, exemplified by the support for impactful capacity-building initiatives for the Philippine space sector.

This is also in line with the DFNN’s corporate social responsibility objective of contributing to nation building through sharing of resources and expertise and forming strategic collaborative networks that ensure the enduring flow of knowledge and innovation in the country.

Image credits: PhilSA





