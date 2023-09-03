Orbiso, Rocamuada victorious in WFF Mr. and Ms. Philippines contest

RYLA ORBISO ruled the women’s bikini, glamour and Procard bodybuilding categories to emerge with the most awards while Vilmor Rocamuada was named men’s bodybuilding overall champion in the recent World Fitness Federation (WFF) Mr. and Ms. Philippines 2023 Pro Qualifier at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

Orbiso was also the 30-above women’s glamour winner and Yangkee Solis topped the women’s short and overall figure divisions of the competition that gathered more than 200 participants and led by WFF Philippines head Rogelio “Roger” Bejemino and graced by WFF International president Graeme Lancefield of Australia.

World Fitness Federation (WFF) Philippines president Rogelio “Roger” Bejemino gives WFF International President Graeme Lancefield of Australia a certificate of appreciation.

Bejemino thanked Get Wheysted Philippines for supporting the sport and Filipino bodybuilding athletes in the event that saw Jeczar Manzanares (65 kgs) Jonniel Molina (70 kgs), Jomar Rivada (75 kgs), Ferdinand Clet Bancoro (Masters), Rolando Barnayha (Grand Masters) and Ruben Joriz Bolo (Pasay Exclusive) coming out triumphant in men’s bodybuilding.

There were 38 divisional competitions in eight major categories in the event that lasted 12 hours and highlighted by the participation of 82-year-old bodybuilder Roger Villamarin and one-legged bodybuilding athlete Noel Conception.

The other winners were Gilette Montano (Newcomer) and Angella Garin (Tall) in bikini; Julianna Nicole Lopez (Short and Overall) and Julie Ann Sangalang (Above 30) in sports model and Gladys Andrea Quero (Tall) in glamour all in the women’s division.

Romeo Madea Jr. was the Short and overall champion in the denim jeans division with Christopher Amores ruling both the Tall and Above 30 categories, while Jovenal Aclan Jr. (Short and Overall) and Amores (Tall) winning in the men’s sports model contest.

In the Bermuda beach model category, Joseph Galvez was the overall champion and shared the stage with Rafael Xius Del Rio (Natural) Pocholo Marco Ducay (Juniors), Jed Keoni Uy Jolo (Short), Joseph Galvez (Tall), Christopher Amores (30 above), Noel Conception (Physically Challenged) and Ruben Joriz M. Bolo (Pasay City Exclusive).

The other Procard winners were Galvez in bermuda beach model and aclan in men’s sports model.

The event was staged in partnership with the Pasay City government led by Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano and Councilor Donnabel Vendivel.

“The event also solidified WFF Philippines’ position as the premier bodybuilding and fitness organization in the country, opening new doors and opportunities for athletes and enthusiasts alike,” Bejemino said.

Lancefield, on the other hand, praised the meticulous organization and execution of the event as he bared his excitement over future collaborations with WFF Philippines as he eagerly anticipate his role in upcoming monumental events.