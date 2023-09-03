Marian pilgrimage to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Sunday

On its ninth year as a nonprofit Catholic pilgrimage apostolate, Green Faith Travels goes beyond Manaoag in Pangasinan and Baguio City for its Marian pilgrimage of faith, heritage to celebrate the holy rosary month of October.

Instead, the pilgrims will also pray in eight churches and visit the Bontoc and Ifugao museums in Cordillera Administrative Region’s provinces of Benguet, Mountain Province and Ifugao from October 6 to 8 to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Sunday.

The region comprises six provinces, including Abra, Apayao, and Kalinga with Baguio City as its regional center.

Marian devotees joining the ninth Marian Pilgrimage of Faith and Heritage will seek the intercession of the Blessed Mother at the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag (1605), the most popular Marian pilgrimage site in the country, and Our Lady of the Atonement, or Baguio Cathedral.

In Baguio City on October 6, the pilgrims will also pray at the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes (Lourdes Grotto) at Mirador Hill built in 1913; the church of Carmel of the Most Holy Trinity; the pilgrim garden of the Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd; Our Lady of Grace parish and Our Lady of the Pillar Chapel inside the Casiciaco Recoletos Seminary.

On October 7, devotees will pray at the Holy Family Mission in Sadsadan, Bauko, Mountain Province; Teng-Ab Retreat House (with a talk on the Indigenous Peoples of the Cordillera) and Sta. Rita de Cascia Cathedral in Bontoc and the Immaculate Conception Mission in Banaue, Ifugao.

In Ifugao on October 8 to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Sunday, the pilgrims will pray at Saint Paul the Apostle Parish in Hingyon; Mary Magdalene Church and Saint Joseph Mission in Kiangan.

Green Faith Travels will also visit the Most Rev. Valentin C. Dimoc, DD, bishop of the Apostolic Vicariate of Bontoc-Lagawe and chairman of the Episcopal Commission on Indigenous Peoples at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Lagawe, Ifugao.

The group will also distribute school supplies, shoes, books and other educational materials, as part of its outreach activity during the pilgrimage.

Pilgrimage fee of P12,000 per person, which covers the use of air-conditioned tourist bus, breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, water and juice drinks, a pilgrim’s kit and church donations.

Families and groups of friends with a minimum of five members will get a P1,000 discount for one pilgrim.

Deadline of payment is on September 8, 2023, feast of the nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Interested parties may call 0995-1195998; e-mail greenfaithtravels@gmail.com and greenfaithtravels@yahoo.com; or visit www.facebook.com/greenfaithtravels.

Image credits: Green Faith Travels






