HALLELUJAH! The crazy night Binky Lampano drove away the blues

The country’s foremost blues performer Binky Lampano held the second of his two-series shows at 19 East on August 16 (the first at 78-45-33 in Makati on August 4) and it was a riot. The second show was organized by the Philippine Blues Society (PBS).

Binky flew in from California where he is based and leads a relatively quiet but thriving life in the IT business as a systems administrator “in the morning and a cybersecurity instructor on certain nights for two community colleges in the LA district.”

Binky, a pioneering figure in the country’s alternative music scene that burgeoned in the 90s, reveals that his days are mostly filled talking hardware/software installs, upgrades, server work, cybersecurity breaches, how to mitigate them, and all that techie razzmatazz.

Akin to the OFW dream, Binky had just bought a house in Batangas for when it’s time to, as he says, “ride off into the sunset” with his wife Donna, a yoga teacher. Their only son Jakob is a filmmaker working in Hollywood.

Binky Lampano in his element at his 19 East Show organized by the Philippine Blues Society (PBS).

To say that Binky delivered an excellent show at 19 East is an understatement. Performing with his band Lampano Alley, Binky gave an experience and showed that after all these years, blues for him goes beyond being a genre but part of his core as an artist. The guy has long earned his dues.

Singing with such power and intensity, it was a rare night spent with old friends and peers. Binky sang the familiar tunes—from B.B. King, Jimmie Cox to his own compositions—peppered with his classic wit, ruminations, and loose dance. Only this time, the fieriness of his youth has subsided and replaced with the wisdom of a man at peace since embracing Judaism a couple of years back. He’s also seen wearing a kippah (head cover) as part of his faith’s practice.

“The most important thing is that we’re still here,” he pensively said to the crowd of familiar faces.

“We love you, Binky!” someone from the crowd shouted.

“And I love you guys back,” he said.

Energy just wonderfully suffused at 19 East that night, beginning with the lilting music of Aki + Kwakoy, featuring vocalist Aki Merced and guitarists Kwachi Vergara and Kakoy Legaspi. Next up was the formidable all-star Blue Rats (Joey Puyat, Andy Locsin, et. al.) with vocalist Jamie Wilson jamming with Binky at one point. PBS president Eddieboy Santos also delivered as the show’s efficient emcee as he shared notes about the performers.

Binky (third from left) jamming with The Blue Rats

And of course, the main act, Binky and the powerhouse Lampano Alley with Simon Tan and Edwin Vergara on guitars, Ray Vinoya on drums, and Ian Lofamia on blues harp.

Binky allowed his band to lead the night, as he just moved and sang with such spontaneity, palpably allowing himself to get lost in both his movements and songs with such free spiritedness.

“I wouldn’t know what’s going on until the first note these days,” he revealed in this interview. “We allowed the magic to happen aided and abetted by our audience. Funny what time does to music—there’s an interesting point in the tunes we played where everything just feels half-remembered and the music becomes a pure stream of consciousness. You get to an unknown place where you’re only lost in wonder, until it’s time to move on to another.”

From left: Eddie Boy Santos and Roy Allan Magturo of the Philippine Blues Society, which sponsored the 19 East Concert.

A memorable night catching up with Binky and the blues scene. After a long period of quietude within the PBS community, understandably due to the pandemic, it just feels so good to be home with Binky again.

Here’s more of “the word” from this incredible artist and philosopher:

Do people in your workplace know that you’re a famous artist and musician in Asia?

“Famous” is a loaded word. Never really disclosed anything about my preoccupations at work, let alone go beyond whistling or humming out of tune or context.

There were a few enterprising students and an old client who doxed me, but they were nice enough not to spread the word around.

I’ve learned how to compartmentalize my work and so-called “passion” (or lack thereof) for my own sanity. This is Lala-Land after all, and I dread being a performing bear.

Music as a grind never appealed to me. Why should it ever be a chore? I went out of business a long time ago. These days, music never goes beyond the confines of our flat or car, for the most part. I’m satisfied in my capacity to just be a part of the woodwork from day to day. Nobody calls me by my industry name. It’s all good in the ‘hood.

How does it feel to do two shows here that were both well received?

I’m always gratified and elated. Gratified because I’m not getting in the way of the music. I’m really elated because of long-time cohorts and friends who are still around and the fact there are still new ones to be made after all these years. You already hit the jackpot when you leave good feelings.

There was a point when you went down from the stage and worked your way around the audience. What was that song you performed?

One that always comes to mind is “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out”, a Jimmie Cox-blues standard from the 1920s, and “Ganyan Lang”—“loser” tunes tell the truth of success and failure. They remind one of real friends, not those who were only there during “Instagrammable” moments (as the saying goes). I’m fortunate to have real friends who were there through thick and thin. A few have gone ahead, whom I miss dearly to this day – they really made a difference in my life. If it weren’t for them, I’d be an embarrassing mess for my age.

You also said, “Keep living while we’re still breathing” Or was it “Keep breathing while we’re still living”?

To live—or to appreciate life—is the work cut out for us in this plane of existence. Hopefully, I can make life a little better for others by being less of a pain-in-the-ass, give my utmost to be worthy of every breath that I still have. Never thought in my wildest dreams that Lampano Alley, let alone our friends and listeners, could come this far.

It’s been a great thrill and honor. May it stay that way for a good while to come. Until then, may we all be blessed with the strength to endure, the courage to keep that sense of wonder, and the good health to stick around for more. Thanks much for everything. Until we meet again. (All photos by Francine Y. Marquez)

Image credits: Francine Y. Medina





