Fallacious assertion

IT’S almost automatic.

When the national basketball team falls short of an intended goal, there are people who will comment on their social media that the money that flows into basketball should instead go into other sports.

Really?

Not only is that suggestion ludicrous. But let’s move laterally to see how uninformed that opinion is.

First and foremost, it is the national sport.

Should England, the inventor of football, give up on the sport since it has not won the FIFA World Cup since 1966?

The United States’ national pastime is baseball but in the World Baseball Classic, they have only won it once. Japan, in contrast, has won it thrice including the most recent one. The Dominican Republic has taken home the trophy once, as many as the United States has.

Should they give up on baseball since their pupils have exceeded them?

You cannot argue that the program is not successful.

The national team has become a fixture in the FIBA Asia Cup and has made the FIBA World Cup in the last three editions. We rule Southeast Asia with the rare stumble.

You want to reverse that?

The national men’s football team made the Asean Football Championship semifinals for the first time in 2010. That was the first time they got out of the group stage. They made the semifinals of the next two editions—2012 and 2014—missed 2016, and returned in 2018, but since missed 2020 and 2022.

So much money made its way into football since the Miracle of Hanoi, but since 2014, progress has stalled and even gone back down.

Should we stop?

Not at all.

As Steely Dan once sang, “You go back, Jack, and do it again.”

As I have said, I think the basketball leadership or even the people as a whole, have created a false sense of expectations.

Yes, “bilog ang bola,” as the saying goes. And we nearly tripped some top squads—Croatia, Serbia and Argentina—in the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Whether they took the Philippines lightly or they were undergoing changes or even both, that was a great moment.

It showed the Philippines can compete.

However, since then, and prior to the win against China last Saturday, we did not win a game with many blowouts in between.

As we also pointed out in another article, even the teams of Iran and China—the traditional powers in Asia until the inclusion of Australia and New Zealand—are out and really have not done well in the ultimate basketball tournament for the entire planet outside the Olympics.

I am all for the support of other sports but seriously, one cannot support all. They are all in different stages of popularity and participation. For better or for worse, basketball is the national sport.

Deal with it.

Oh, hey. We are constantly getting bullied by China about the Spratlys. The government has increased military spending in spite of us not being able to do anything. Surely you do not suggest we put that military spending elsewhere?