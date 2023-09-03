Blue Rats in QC: ‘How can you possibly lose?’

Andy Locsin says the Blue Rats started as “a joke” — a spontaneous response to a call for auditions which turned serious when the hastily assembled band got the gig. That was in 1994.

Twenty-nine years later, the Blue Rats have not only kept getting paid for having fun playing the blues, but have also added members to the group’s most versatile lineup.

In this mouthful of a Q&A, the band’s three guitarists — Locsin, Joey Puyat, and Kedy Sanchez — talk history, guitar quirks, and then some, as they gear up to perform, for the first time, at new seafood place Fin & Claw in Quezon City on Sept. 9.

Andy, tell us when and why you formed the Blue Rats. And what element in the band’s sound has changed or developed through the years — including its repertoire?

Andy Locsin (AL): Peculiarly, the Blue Rats started out as a joke… with very un-serious intentions. Butch Roxas, Apa Ongpin, and I were just messing around in our basement on weekends sometime in 1994, recording simple songs on a Tascam 8-track recorder. One day, Apa came in and told us that the old Hobbit House in Malate was looking for blues bands. We decided to go down and “audition” as a joke… just to find out what it was like to actually get up on a stage to play.

In short order, Butch rounded up a few musicians from the UST Conservatory of Music where he was teaching, and I asked my 17-year old niece Beatrice Gomez to join us for the so-called “audition.” We went down to Hobbit House with all four songs under our belt that we did in “extended jams” format. To our complete shock, we were hired on the spot to begin the following week — one night every week, two 45-minute sets, alternating back-to-back with another band.

The repertoire’s foundations were really a result of the mad scramble to fill 1.5 hours of set time with material that was learnable very quickly. “The Blues in Every Form” was the logical upshot of this effort — readily extendable, improvisational, requiring minimal rehearsal time, without the need to nail down cover tunes note-for-note.

Our first official gig as the Blue Rats consisted of just four songs — two tunes per 45-minute set (!): a straight-ahead Blind Willie McTell blues cover by the Allman Brothers (“Statesboro Blues”), a slow blues by Robert Johnson (“Kindhearted Woman Blues”), a funky R&B original that Apa and I had written (“Lakas Ng Tama”), and a jazzy, blues-based instrumental also by the Allmans (“In Memory of Elizabeth Reed”).

Over 29 years and 45 band members later, the repertoire has expanded exponentially, but essentially holds on to the idea of “The Blues in Every Form,” and keeping blues-based music alive. The all-time song list is probably somewhere upward of 200 tunes, but the 2023 lineup of the band keeps about 80 -100 possible songs in current active rotation, resurrecting oldies as needed. The blues sub-genres and styles include Delta, Chicago, Texas, old school R&B, soul, blues-rock, Southern rock, rock & roll, jump, jazz, blues-pop, British blues, folk, etc.

The Blue Rats at a recent show in 19 East. “I think the reason for the band’s longevity is we all enjoy hanging out with each other. The Rats have always been about enjoying the camaraderie and the music. Some of us play music for a living, and some have their own respective careers,” says Joey Puyat (right), who joined the band in 2000. Photo by Pocholo Concepcion

As the band’s personnel changed over the years, so, too, did the orientation, sound, and musical preferences in a rather organic way. Looking back, there were probably four major versions of the Blue Rats, largely driven by who was in the band at the time: The Bluesy V.1, The Hard Rocking V.2, The R&R/R&B V.3, and now V.4… which is probably the most versatile version of the Rats, with the entry of jazz-oriented band members into the mix.

Joey and Kedy, when and why did you join the Blue Rats? What have you discovered or gained musically while performing with the band?

Joey Puyat (JP): I joined the Rats in 2000 after David Aguirre left for the United States. One of the most insightful musical concepts I’ve discovered is how to play in a setting where there are many instruments.

Kedy Sanchez (KS): Joey came to a Working Stiff gig and invited me to jam with the Rats in 2008. I played with them a few times at Hobbit House and Magnet Katipunan. I was so honored to be offered the guitar seat vacated by Kowboy Santos. Of course, the music was very different from the music of the Stiffs, but I was immediately hooked.

Whose idea is it to have three guitarists in the band? Was it also meant to give the band a fuller (busog) sound that adds more “rhythm” to the blues?

AL: The original Rats in the mid-’90s always had two guitars in the lineup, along with a keyboard player. The idea of having three guitars in the lineup was initially driven by practicality — a third guitarist as a “spare” in the event one of the other guitar players couldn’t make it for reasons of work, travel, and other responsibilities, which was pretty often. At that point, the Rats were consistently playing two nights of every week at the old Hobbit House, and so having a third guitar player, a second bass player, and access to a guest drummer in the wings was really helpful.

At some point, our keyboard player had to leave to focus full-time on becoming a lawyer(!), and so the three-guitar lineup without keys seemed to make sense. We found that this gave the band a great deal of flexibility, especially since I was determined on pretty much playing rhythm exclusively. I don’t like soloing! It also gave the band a distinctive sound, with any of the guitars able to play keyboard, horn, guitar, or percussive parts as our versions of the songs developed.

Sometimes, when things get hopping, we’ve tended to overplay which leads to that “busog” sound. For better or worse, it’s a feature of what conceptually started out as a jam band — think the Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead, or more recently, the Tedeschi Trucks Band. It’s full sounding, maybe a bit over the top, but above all, fun, fun, fun when everybody gets into it, interacting and “communing” onstage.

On the other hand, has it ever caused confusion or missteps in the middle of a particularly exciting song?

Confusion, missteps, and musical jokes are almost guaranteed, but it’s always fun taking chances and interesting to see how any one of us plays out of the holes we get ourselves into, or helps pull the other out.

Rather hilariously, we now pretty much have three of everything — guitars, singers, bassists, tooters, and drummers. It’s a strange formula, but for folks who do not do this full-time, maybe the redundancy and variety are the reasons we’ve endured this long and still have a lot of fun doing it. Having so many variants and moving parts keeps the playing loose and less formulaic.

Who are your respective guitar idols, and what do you like about them?

AL: Keith Richards, rhythm genius and master of “the weave”; Albert King, greasy blues personified; Steve Cropper, tasty R&B rhythm king; Stevie Ray Vaughan, great full-bodied tone, an ability to play lead and rhythm simultaneously; Jim Croce, great songwriter and a complete approach to how an acoustic guitar pairs with vocals.

JP: My favorite blues guitar players are Chris Cain, Matt Schofield, and Albert King. I also love jazz guitarists like Wes Montgomery and John Scofield.

KS: Robben Ford, Larry Carlton, Santana, and Eric Clapton. I try to imbibe their styles.

How OC are you with your guitars? Do you have a particular quirk or habit in taking care of them or tuning them, or while playing them? What are their brands and model types?

AL: Pretty OC. I personally do all my setups — including most repairs, wiring, electronics, modifications, cleaning, etc. Occasionally I’ll build or assemble guitars to spec from available parts. “Nag-memekaniko” instead of practicing and “doing the driving,” ’ika nga. Explains why I’m probably a better guitar tech than a player! I find all the tweaking, modding, building, and maintenance therapeutic — incredibly satisfying. Probably has to do with the architecture and design background, and the chance to work with one’s hands. Restoring an old vintage guitar, or getting a modest instrument to play as well and sound as good as a high-end Custom Shop model is more fulfilling to me than practicing. The icing on the cake is always getting to actually play the end results in a full band setting — discovering their quirks, strengths, and weaknesses.

For solid-body electrics in general, I lean towards the no-frills, workman-like models with single coil pickups — Fender Telecasters and Stratocasters, and Gibson P-90 equipped Les Pauls and Specials.

For humbuckers, I’ve gotten into modifying the pickups and electronics on a number of PRS SE guitar models (their more modest line) and a few Zemaitis guitars. The PRS SEs and Zemaitis are superbly constructed and play fabulously with very few adjustments necessary. These are all strung with .011s for the most part.

On the acoustic front, am partial towards jumbo-sized acoustics — Gibsons and Lowdens — and the smaller bodied OMs from Martin and Santa Cruz, 012 strings on the acoustics.

Don’t even get me started on amplifiers, speakers, tubes, circuits, etc. There aren’t enough hours in a day! For gigging purposes, I find that I veer toward the smaller, lighter, loud-for-its-size cousins of the classic big tube amps that we used to lug around in our younger, stronger days. Getting older and creakier has that effect! Suffice it to say that I look for simple, smaller compact amps in the 12- to 35-watt range. Usually it’s some version of a 1 x 12” blackface Fender amp, a Boss Katana, a Vox, or a “boutique” model from Carr or Tone King Amplifiers.

JP: I can be OC when having my guitars calibrated to my touch, but generally leave them alone once I’m happy with how they’re set up. I prefer guitars that “sing” (or sustain notes). For now, I am rotating between Fender Stratocasters and a Gibson ES-335.

Kedy: I have always loved the tone of my Gibson SG Special. But I’m also getting comfortable playing a Telecaster. A habit of mine — playing a blues lick from John Tropea’s “Blue Too” whenever I sling my guitar. I don’t really know why.

Andy and Joey, you both own a large guitar collection. Which are the dominant brands?

AL: Let’s not go there, the numbers are just too embarrassing and will reveal that it’s either a vice or a full-blown, pathological condition. The brands that have an outsized presence in the lot are Fender, Gibson, PRS, Ibanez, and Martin.

JP: More than 40.

Kedy, what led you to become a record producer?

College days pa, after the experience of recording in a studio with musical director Nonong Buencamino, I decided this was what I’m going to do after college. I immediately worked in a record label’s A&R department and was mentored by Tito Sotto, Sunny Ilacad, and Ed Formoso. Been at it for the past 40 years.

Andy, has the band’s fan base changed, or expanded? Why do you think so?

It’s funny, but I never really thought of a fan base or cultivating one. The band was always thought of as “just for fun” — a mild excuse simply to play the music we liked. In fact, it still amazes me to this day that for 29 years, people and venues actually pay us to do it! But looking back, the demographics of who comes to watch and listen has been influenced by the location or “puwesto” where we played most often — in Malate from the mid-’90s to mid-2000s, QC from the mid-2000s to the 2010s, and Makati/Poblacion from the 2010s to present. I suppose it has to do with what’s convenient for people to get to.

Some constants in the crowd over the years: aging hippie/counterculture types, expats, and musicians. Not sure what it is — a nostalgia for music that’s not quite in the mainstream? Folks who have wide musical exposure, are critical, and like the old stuff better than the new? Maybe.

Kedy, why do you think the band has lasted this long?

I guess it is the genuine appreciation of the blues that keeps us together. We love doing what we do.

Joey, do you think the main reason for the band’s longevity is that all its members do it for the pure joy of playing music — and not to make a living?

I think the reason for the band’s longevity is we all enjoy hanging out with each other. The Rats have always been about enjoying the camaraderie and the music. Some of us play music for a living, and some have their own respective careers.

Why do you think a music fan, who has not seen the Blue Rats perform, should catch its gig for the first time at Fin & Claw in QC?

AL: If you’re someone who suspects you might enjoy spontaneity, interactivity, an intergenerational conversation, really great musicians who don’t take themselves too seriously, a hint of musical danger, tunes that hit you to the bone, and the spectacle of 10-11 people of every size and shape walking the line between the sublime and total implosion, you might consider dropping in just to see what happens. Mix all that with good grog and some serious seafood, well, that’s a no-brainer right there: Maanghang, matamis, maalat… how can you possibly lose?

JP: It’s rare for the Rats to play in QC, so we’re looking forward to reaching out to those who want to experience our brand of music!

KS: The blues is fun. I’m sure people will enjoy it. Looking forward to playing for QC folks.

Image credits: The Blue Rats/Facebook, Pocholo Concepcion





