A family decision–Coach Chot

HEAD coach Chot Reyes was seen clutching the game ball moments after the Philippines’ amazing and pride-saving victory—a 96-75 thrashing of bitter Asian rival China—on Saturday night at the FIBA World Cup.

Souvenir?

Minutes later during the post-game press conference, Reyes brought the game ball with him this time signed by everyone at Gilas Pilinas and announced he’s stepping aside as the men’s national team coach, a decision he said he alone didn’t make.

“This is a decision that I arrived at with my family. It think it’s about time,” Reyes, close to erupting with emotions, told media. “After a while, it was just too heavy and painful, too difficult.”

Too heavy and painful it was for Reyes during practically his entire journey as head coach of Gilas Pilipinas.

Reyes was bashed on social media no end after those four defeats in this World Cup and was booed at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, a reaction from the critical fans Gilas players Jordan Clarkson, Renz Abando and Dwight Ramos described as off from the local fans.

How short and fickle Filipino fans’ minds are.

The Gilas team that shocked South Korea in 2013 that led to the Philippines claiming not only silver in that year’s FIBA Asia tournament but a ticket to the 2014 World Cup in Seville was coached by Reyes.

There were more of Reyes’s accomplishments as national team coach overseas, but “experts” mushroom from nowhere each time he failed—losing the gold medal to Indonesia in the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games in May last year and before that, the infamous “own goal” when Marcus Douthit was instructed to shoot the ball in Kazakhstan’s goal in a failed and pathetic effort to salvage a victory at the Incheon 2014 Asian Games, just weeks after the Seville World Cup, to name two.

Reyes has shunned social media for years now although he got active on X (formerly Twitter) for a while when he headed Manuel V. Pangilinan’s broadcast empire.

He said his family, relatives and players have been and are still affected by the criticisms thrown him on all platforms.

“Just to be very honest, some of those being said are already out of line. I don’t deserve it, my family doesn’t deserve it,” said Reyes, who has three sons and a daughter, none of them active in the sport their dad has become famous—to his critics infamous—for.

It’s been a day since Reyes announced he’s stepping aside, which he clarified isn’t synonymous to resigning by his context. But he told his bosses at the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) of his plan ahead of the China game.

“The SBP has no response yet,” he said. “I just informed them that whatever happened [China game], I would step down as coach.”

Reyes achieved redemption in SEA Games basketball last May in Cambodia, handily beating an American-powered host team. He said it was his last time to coach in the regional games.

Reyes challenged his bashers to man up to him.

“I would like to tell all of my detractors and bashers that I’m willing to answer every single one of their comments as long as they talk to me face-to-face…no hiding behind social media,” he said. “I will answer them one by one. I hope all my bashers are perfect as they put themselves to be.”

PHL IN 24TH PLACE

THE lopsided victory over China put the Philippines at No. 24 in the 32-team World Cup played in Manila, Okinawa and Jakarta and also earned a berth to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Paris next year.

The finish was three rungs down the Spain 2015 World Cup where Gilas finished No. 21. In the 2019 China tournament, Gilas Pilipinas was No. 32.

Japan earned the automatic berth for Paris after finishing as the best Asian team in the World Cup with three wins and two defeats. The Japanese will play their second consecutive Olympics after 2020 when they hosted the Games.

Lebanon (2-3 won-lost) was the second-best Asian finisher at No. 23 followed by China (1-4) No, 29, Iran (0-5) No. 31 and Jordan (0-5) at No. 32.

Also playing in the Olympics from the classification stage are South Sudan for Africa and France for Europe.

NO ASIAD FOR RAMOS

DWIGHT RAMOS said he won’t be at the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games as he returns to his commitment with Levanga Hokkaido in the Japan B.League that starts in October.

The Asian Games are no longer in the FIBA national team window.

“No, I’m not playing in the Asian Games. I will be back to the B.League,” Ramos said after the China game. “But there will be a lot of good players.”

The OQT, Ramos said, is far from his mind at the moment.

“I don’t think anyone’s really thinking about the OQT right now but obviously that’s a good thing and at least we still have a chance,” he said. “It’s better to have a chance than to have no chance after that.”

The Asian Games are set September 23 to October 8.