5 junior swimmers competing in world championships in Israel

FIVE Filipino athletes left for Netanya in Israel late last week to vie in the Ninth World Aquatics Junior Championships that start Tuesday.

National junior record holders Micaela “Water Beast” Mojdeh and Heather White head the team whose members were selected through the World Aquatics rankings.

Joining them are Gian Santos, Alexander Eichler and Marco Daos, who replaced Cambodia Southeast Asian Games double gold medalist Tea Salvino, who skipped the worlds to focus on the Asian Games set later this month in Hangzhou.

Former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner and national swimming icon Akiko Thompson is head of the delegation while another Olympian, Jessie King Lacuna, is the head coach.

“On behalf of the entire Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) Board of Trustees headed by president Miko Vargas, we pray for the successful stint of our swimmers,” said PAI secretary-general Rep. Eric Buhain.

“It wasn’t easy getting all the necessary approval to send a team, but with the support of the World Aquatics, we had a special accommodation given the status of the then PSI,” Buhain said. “And we look forward to our possible reconfirmation as a new federation to ensure the future of our Filipino athletes.”

Mojdeh and White swam in last year’s world championships in Lima, Peru, with Mojdeh making the semifinals of the 100 meters butterfly.

“I’m excited because my teammates from Bellevue Swim club Piper and Clare will also be representing USA and Canada in this big event,” said the 16-year-old Mojdeh, the pride of Brent International School in Laguna.

Before the world championships, Mojdeh and White went to Bellevue, Washington, in the US for a three-month training at the world-class Bellevue Swim Club under renowned coach Abi Liu, a member of Team USA’s national coaching staff.

Mojdeh will vie in the women’s 200 and 400 individual medley, 100 and 200 butterfly and 100 and 200 breaststroke, while the 15-year-old White will see action in the women’s 100 butterfly and 50, 100, and 200 freestyle.

Santos, 16, will compete in the 100, 200 and 400 freestyle and Filipino-German Eichler in the 100 and 200 butterfly.