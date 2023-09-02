PBBM declares Palawan island insurgency-free

The government is now a step closer to clearing communist rebels in the MIMAROPA region after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. declared Palawan insurgency-free last Friday.

Speaking during the celebration of the National Peace Consciousness Month 2023 in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, the chief executive said the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) made the commitment to soon expand the insurgency-free status of Palawan to the entire region 4-B.

“The entire MIMAROPA will be insurgency-free soon and the remaining [insurgents] are already being worked on [by the government],” Marcos said.

He attributed his optimism to the new approach adopted by the government to eliminate insurgency, which focus on combined military intervention and improved government services in conflict-affected areas.

“It is not only soldiers and the police, which face rebels, but also government agencies, which bring services and infrastructures, which they need in their communities,” Marcos said in Filipino.

The said approach, he said. led to the end of local communist armed conflict in Palawan after local law enforcement agencies “observed an absence of New People’s Army (NPA)-initiated violent incidents and non-violent urban activities” in the island province since the fourth quarter of 2020.

“This milestone that we celebrate today epitomizes your commitment to putting an end to the decades-long insurgency in the area through the provision of national reintegration programs for former rebels and promotion of the island’s peace and security,” the President said.

He also lauded the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command for its contribution in finally bringing peace in Palawan.

Marcos said the new status of Palawan as insurgency-free will help draw even more visitors in Palawan, which is already one of the country’s top tourist sites.

“Palawan is already a very large part of all our plans for transformation of the economy. Tourism plays a very, very large part in that. And Palawan plays a very, very large part in Philippine tourism,” Marcos said.

Prior to the pandemic, Palawan is usually visited by 2.3 million tourists. The island province is targeting to raise it to 5 million tourist arrivals with new accommodations, attractions and activities. (Samuel Medenilla)

Image credits: Rey Baniquet/NIB-PNA





