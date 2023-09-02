Online concerts pave the way for hybrid events

AS someone who likes K-pop and is always watching concerts, I can probably say with finality that I will never watch another concert online again. Online concerts and fanmeetings featuring K-pop idols and actors were abundant during the pandemic. In fact, somewhere in my archives is a screen capture of a Park Seo-joon during a Smart-sponsored fanmeeting beside a wall of screens. I was in one of those many screens so I can actually boast that I have a selfie with him.

Seriously though, those online concerts and fanmeetings were traumatic for me because they were uncertain and dark times for many of us.

I don’t even remember the concerts I watched in lockdown except for the first one (SF9’s) and the first fanmeeting I went to when face-to-face events resumed (Hwang In-youp’s).

But what online concerts and fanmeetings paved the way for was the possibility that hybrid events could be staged by organizers and if there was a concert in Seoul or Japan, people in the Philippines or other countries could also watch. For example, Suga of BTS’ D-Day encore concerts in Seoul’s KSPO Dome were streamed live online.

So, yes, these online events have made the world smaller.

One of the things that also happened in the music scene during the pandemic is the rise of P-pop and there is no doubt that the movement is led by the phenomenal boy group SB19. The group’s fans are very active in social media platforms and they’re really supportive of their idols’ activities.

Fresh from their second world tour, SB19 is one of the performers in Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert with Ben&Ben and Zack Tabudlo on September 24 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The concert also features P-pop girl groups, including BINI. The lineup is indeed an OPM Dream Team.

Ben&Ben and SB19 will also take the stage together for the first time ever to perform their collaboration song “MAPA!” live!

Tickets are exclusively available on the Watsons App. All you have to do is purchase products with a total basket size that’s equivalent to the ticket you want to purchase. Up for grabs are general admission at P2,000, upper box at P4,500, lower box premium at P7,200, and patron at P8,500. Get a chance to meet and greet your favorite artists up close and personal when you purchase the VIP Seated with Soundcheck at P10,000, and VIP Standing with Soundcheck at P10,000. Patron Ticket Holders can also win signed posters from their favorite artists.

Watsons Playlist: The Feel Great Concert is sponsored by Watsons Brand, Collagen by Watsons, Luxe Organix, Silk Secrets, Flormar, BYS, Maybelline, Pretty Secret, Kiss, Dazzle Me, Hairfix, Dermaid, Some By Mi, Bioten, Revox, Deoproce, Pond’s, Nivea, AXE, CloseUp, Med Guard, Trust, Enervon, Conzace, and Ceelin Plus.

For information on how to redeem your tickets, go to tinyurl.com/bdfrf7za.

Another concert I am watching out for is that of K-pop idol and actor Hwang Min-hyun on October 8 at the New Frontier Theater.

The former member of K-pop boy band NU’EST and project group Wanna One will have his 2023 Hwang Min-hyun Mini Concert ‘Unveil’ in Manila.

After his stint in NU’EST, Hwang Min-hyun launched his solo career, releasing the album Truth or Lie in February this year.

He has also branched out into acting, appearing in the dramas Live On and Alchemy of Souls. He is currently starring in the drama My Lovely Liar with actress Kim So-hyun.

Hwang Min-hyun became popular among Filipino Korean drama fans for his role in Alchemy of Souls.

His show in Manila, which is part of his Asian tour, is presented by Pledis Entertainment, Tonz Entertainment, Pulp Live World, and Happee Hour.

Meanwhile, 2PM member and actor Ok Taecyeon will bring his SpecialTY fanmeeting to the Philippines on September 23 at the New Frontier Theater.

Taecyeon made the announcement on his social media platforms. “Who’s EXCITED???? ME!!!” he said on Twitter, referring to his tour.

Taecyeon debuted in 2008 as a member of 2PM, a boy goup known for songs, such as “Again & Again,” “Heartbeat” and “My House.” His latest drama is titled Heartbeat, where he plays a half-man half-vampire. Taecyeon made his acting debut in 2010 through the series Cinderella’s Stepsister and has since starred in several other K-dramas, including Dream High, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy and Vincenzo.

Image credits: Facebook: SB19Official





