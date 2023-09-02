Negros bishop: St. Charles Borromeo bone relic ‘authentic’ 

The bone relics of Saint Charles Borromeo were certified as “authentic” by the Catholic bishop of the central Philippine diocese of San Carlos, according to a CBCP News report.

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza made the decree after the relics were confirmed by experts to have “originated” from the bones of the saint.

According to Alminaza, the relics were held privately for several years because of the misplacement of its certificate of authenticity.

“Through this decree, I hereby grant permission for these relics to be enshrined in the Cathedral Church and/or made available for public neveration,” said Alminaza.

The relics bear the symbols of authenticity with a red thread and a red wax seal recognized as the coat of arms of the Vicar General of the Diocese of Rome, Alminaza explained.

“Hence, the two relics of Saint Charles have been officially authorized by the relevant office responsible for bestowing relics upon deserving ecclesial communities,” he added.