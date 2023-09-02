‘Good for now’ : Four American lawmakers see no need to amend US-PHL defense treaty amid China’s aggression

WHILE the United States government expressed its solid support for the Philippines during the August 5 blocking and water-cannoning incident in Ayungin Shoal and even invoked the possible use of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) should things go worse, some of its legislators seemed to think that the treaty is sufficient and does not need any amendments.

This stance is contrary to the views of defense experts who believe the MDT needs some upgrading to make it more adaptable to today’s complex security situations, and that it seems focused on the Pacific and may preclude the US Congress from authorizing help in case the Philippines is attacked in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The stand of these American legislators was revealed when four of them, two Republicans and two Democrats, visited the Philippines on August 24 to show their “bipartisan” support to the country in the wake of the Ayungin Shoal stand-off by Filipino supply boats and their escorts with the Chinese coast guard and maritime militia.

In an earlier report published by the BusinessMirror, these American lawmakers were identified as California Rep. Young Kim (R), Illinois Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D), Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr (R) and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D).

“The common theme that we heard was that the PRC [People’s Republic of China] has been aggressive, just because they can. But they have seen no pushback for their aggression or consequences of their actions. So, to that end, I think we’re here to show that we are going to meet strength with strength,” Kim, a member of the Republican Party, said in the same report.

The California representative also sits as chairperson of the subcommittee on Indo-Pacific of the US House Foreign Relations Committee.

Kim also deems it imperative to show that the US and Philippine defense alliance is strong enough to counter China’s growing aggression.

Kim cited the recent announcement of the US and the Philippines to increase the number of sites where US troops can have access to Philippine military camps under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca), and increasing “joint patrols” in the WPS.

No need for amendments

However, the visiting US congressional members expressed belief that the MDT does not need any amendments.

They stressed that their visit to the Philippines demonstrates that the US Congress also supports the US’s decision to include the WPS in the MDT scope.

Article V of the MDT states that “an armed attack on either of the Parties is deemed to include an armed attack on the metropolitan territory of either of the Parties, or on the Island territories under its jurisdiction in the Pacific Ocean, its armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific.”

“This is what our presence here represents, that this is our commitment. That’s why we’ve come here in person. And we’ve taken the time to meet with the ministers at different levels of government to show this commitment that our government has made and we will keep,” Jackson, a member of the Democratic Party, said.

3 MDT areas need updating

THEN Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said three areas in the MDT need to be updated to make it more current and relevant in the existing security situation.

First is the reiteration and further clarification of the precise extent of American commitments to the Philippines under the MDT, and in accordance with the 2016 arbitral tribunal award at the Hague.

Lorenzana said this is “immensely relevant” against the backdrop of rising tensions in the South China Sea, including the prospect of a Chinese Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) declaration, forcible expulsion of Filipino troops stationed over the Second Thomas Shoal (part of the Philippine continental shelf), or reclamation and militarization of the Scarborough Shoal.

“As we ramp up our efforts to improve our facilities in the Spratly features within Philippine continental shelf and control, the issue of alliance commitments will become even more important,” Lorenzana said in a September 2021 forum organized by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies regarding the then 70th anniversary of the Philippines-US MDT.

Signed on August 30, 1951, the MDT stipulates that the Philippines and the United States would support each other if either of them were attacked by an external party.

Lorenzana added that revisions and additions in the MDT and other relevant Philippines-US defense agreement to ensure we have maximum possible cooperation and interoperability to deal with so-called “gray zone” threats, namely state-sanctioned/supported maritime militia forces, that have been intimidating smaller claimant states and their fishermen in recent years.

And, with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) embarking on a multibillion-dollar modernization program aimed at addressing current and future security concerns in its vast maritime domain, Lorenzana said it is now perhaps time for the US to provide more assistance considering that the country is a long-time ally.

“In this light, we believe it’s important that we go beyond ‘Vietnam-era’ hardware in bilateral grants and purchases and, accordingly, move towards acquisition of ever more advanced weapons systems that will allow us to have a ‘minimum deterrence’ capability against external threats and adversaries. Non-treaty ally countries have been receiving billion-dollar military aid and advanced weapons systems from the US. Perhaps, a long-time ally like the Philippines, facing major adversaries in Asia, deserves as much, if not more, assistance and commitment,” he added.

And, while the existing MDT has been helpful to the Philippines, Lorenzana said the agreement is not sufficient to make the country reliant to stand on its own feet; hence the need for an upgrade.

“In summary, the MDT has been beneficial to the Philippines, but not enough to make it stand on its own feet. We cannot be forever relying on others for our security. Helping the Philippines modernize its military would make it a more reliable and dependable ally to the United States in the pursuit of a free and peaceful Indo-Pacific,” he pointed out.

MDT ‘enhanced’ by Edca

MEANWHILE, Barr said the MDT is “very clear” and further enhanced by Edca, and the recent bilateral defense guidelines.

“I can tell you as a bipartisan coalition, we’re here to affirm all of this and condemn the recent harassment by the gray-zone tactics by the bunch of these Chinese vessels,” he added.

Barr said the Republican Party, his party, is also supporting President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in upholding the Philippines’ territorial integrity.

“When it comes to the WPS, there is no daylight between the Congress of the United States and President Marcos when he says, we will not relinquish one square inch of Philippine territory in countering PRC aggression,” Barr added.

Crockett noted that in the US, it’s rare that both parties take a bipartisan stand.

But on the issue of China’s “aggressiveness” and “lawlessness” in the South China Sea, she said, they are “united.”

“We are united in the House, as well as—I’ll speak for the Senate and say that we’re united against the aggressiveness not only here but the aggressiveness that we see with the PRC throughout the world right now,” Crockett added.

72nd MDT signing

AS this developed, the United States on Wednesday, August 30, affirmed its “ironclad commitment” to its alliance with the Philippines as the two countries marked 72 years since the signing of the MDT.

The MDT, signed in 1951, obligates both sides to come to each other’s defense in case an external party attacks the Philippines or the US.

“The United States stands firm in our ironclad commitment to our alliance and partnership with the Philippines as we face new and continuing challenges,” US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said over Twitter.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III has previously reiterated that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, aircraft and public vessels, including the Coast Guard, anywhere in the South China Sea, would invoke Washington DC’s mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the MDT.

The US Embassy in Manila emphasized that the pact continues to serve as the foundation for the Philippines-US’s “evolving alliance” and that their security forces would continue to strengthen their capabilities and work together to secure a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said the 72-year-old MDT is a “pillar” of the country’s security.

“The MDT is one of the pillars of our national security. The mechanisms under it shall continue to be implemented to further enhance the capability of the AFP to perform its constitutional duty of protecting our national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” military spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said.

