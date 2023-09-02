Film students gear up for ‘CinePanalo’ festival

SUPERMARKET chain Puregold is currently searching for 25 talented and motivated student-directors who will form part of its “CinePanalo Film Festival,” where a select few will each be given a grant of P100,000 to fund their short-film production.

Filmmaking remains one of the most financially challenging among all creative pursuits. Costs can be daunting: location and equipment rentals, plus the professional fees of the cast and crew. For many students, it’s money that can be hard to find. Even seasoned professional directors speak of the difficulty in securing funding for projects.

As such, it is a struggle for aspiring filmmakers to raise the monetary resources they need for their art. Lack of funds likewise deter many film students from completing their final thesis projects.

Creating opportunities for the Filipino youth is Puregold’s key advocacy. With its latest endeavor, the company looks to help student filmmakers fulfill their aspirations and get a headstart in their careers.

Vincent Co, president of Puregold Price Club Inc., affirms the company’s intention to reach out to aspirants through Puregold CinePanalo: “Education, complemented with hands-on experience, opens doors for our youth,” he said. “We are proud to extend this support to students seeking to tell their stories. And we anticipate seeing their works at the upcoming Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival.”

Co shared that most film fest applicants cite their final thesis as their main driver for taking on the feat: “There’s a whole [lot of potential talents out there just waiting for a break…We hope CinePanalo will provide a platform for these budding filmmakers to showcase] their craft, and acquire the means to finish their studies.”

The completed student shorts will be screened alongside five feature-length films at Gateway Cinemas from March 8 to 10, 2024. They will also be posted across Puregold’s official social media pages on YouTube and TikTok.

Interested participants may email thesecretariat@cinepanalo.com to receive the materials needed to apply. All applications and requirements must be sent back by October 27, 2023. A shortlist of selected directors is expected to be released by November 6, 2023.