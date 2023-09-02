DepEd sees more learners enrolling in coming days

THE Department of Education (DepEd) anticipates the number of enrollments in basic education to increase in the next few weeks.

Education Undersecretary and Spokesperson Michael Poa explained that, while some schools suspended classes due to heavy rains and flooding, DepEd believes more learners chose to enroll on the first day or first week of classes.

Poa confirmed that only Kindergarten, Grades 1, 4, 7 and 11 students need to register: “That’s why we have early registration for them. In other grade levels, they are immediately pre-registered.”

The DepEd official explained that the process of enrolling is just a confirmation of their registered status: “So usually [they do it on the first day].”

“Let’s observe till Monday next week [what the figures will be. There were also classes suspended] due to Typhoon ‘Goring’ and flooding,” he added.

As of 9:05 a.m. last Tuesday, the number of enrollments in public and private schools, including state and local universities and colleges, reached 22,917,725, according to DepEd’s Learner Information System.

The highest number of enrolments among regions was recorded in Region 4-A/Calabarzon with 3,488,180; followed by Region 3/Central Luzon with 2,626,684; and National Capital Region with 2,497,178.

Meanwhile, the least number of enrollees was tallied in the Cordillera Administrative Region with 355,728; followed by Caraga Region with 650,421; and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 699,007.

Last school year, the DepEd recorded a total of 28,035,042 enrolments nationwide.

Image credits: PNA/Ben Briones





