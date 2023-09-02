DepEd Region 6 Farm Schools, Maggi partner for healthy cooking, sustainable farming, business management among youth

THE Department of Education-Western Visayas (DepEd Region 6) and Nestlé Phils food and flavoring brand Maggi have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to jointly undertake the “Sarap Sustansya” Farm Schools program.

Under this collaboration, Maggi has pledged to provide DepEd Farm Schools’ teachers with training and learning materials on Sarap-Sustansya cooking, regenerative farming, and entrepreneurial skills. The brand will also send essential basic farming tools and implements that will assist faculty and students in propagating their school farms and vegetable gardens.

“This partnership with Maggi is a timely initiative that will help us equip our students with new skills that are essential at this time when food insecurity and nutritional deficiencies continue to impact Filipinos’ quality of life,” said Regional Director Ramir B. Uytico of DepEd Region 6. “I believe this collaboration will help bring to life [our] farm schools’ goal of producing the next generation of Filipino food production champions and leaders in agricultural innovation.”

The Western Visayas Region was the first to establish Farm Schools in 2021. Now in its second school year, they are regarded as “Gulayan sa Paaralan” show windows, seed capital and agricultural learning hubs of public schools nationwide.

Sarap Sustansya is a pioneering initiative to enable DepEd to elevate the quality of basic education and provide best practices for future farm schools.

“We are thrilled that the Maggi Sarap Sustansya advocacy is very much aligned with DepEd Farm Schools’ thrust to promote food sufficiency and good eating habits, while cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth,” said Nestlé Phils. senior vice president and business executive officer (Food and Dairy Culinary) Rosalyn Simba. “Maggi [will work with partners like DepEd in creating a food-secure future, where families and communities have better access to fresh ingredients, and benefit from tasty] meals that are vegetable-rich and affordable.”

Through the Sarap Sustansya Farm School Program, Maggi is adopting a multi-pronged approach to aid DepEd Region 6 in its goals of promoting agricultural productivity, food security and rural development.

Basic, yet valuable life skill

WHILE cooking may be viewed as a basic skill, the ability to prepare food with taste, nutrition and affordability in mind requires more than just instinct. Using learning resources from the “Maggi Sarap Sustansya Kusinaskwela” modules, students can be adept at preparing tasty and healthy meals on a modest budget.

DepEd teachers will receive training and learning tools on Sarap Sustansya cooking, so they can instruct students on ways to determine adequate portions based on the “Pinggang Pinoy” recommendations for a balanced plate, and plan a menu using a diverse range of ingredients for a more nutritionally complete diet.

The basic cookery module also intends to promote good eating habits among students, since the meals they will learn to cook will include the same vegetables that they grow and harvest in their Farm School. An expanding body of research shows that youth who plant vegetables are more likely to eat them. This experience aims to promote the consumption of more vegetables daily, as students learn to prepare a wide variety of plant-based dishes.