Bacolod City unmasks upcoming three-week Masskara Festival

A bigger, better, and brighter Masskara Festival awaits both local and international tourists in Bacolod City, the City of Smiles, this 2023.

Instead of just one day or a weekend-long celebration, the highly-anticipated annual Masskara Festival will be held for three weeks from October 7 to 22, Bacolod City’s Mayor Albee Benitez revealed during the 4th General Membership Meeting of the Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA).

Bacolod City Mayor Benitez

“This is almost three weeks of festivities which we’ve broken down,” Benitez told the BusinessMirror and others as he detailed the city’s special plans for the event.

With the Festival considered as Bacolod’s major tourist attraction, each week will highlight the key drivers of the city’s flourishing tourism industry which travelers can all get to experience.

To kick off the celebration, the first week will focus on sports through the “Masskara-lympics,” in which spectators can expect sports competitions on a national level, with some tournaments even bringing in international athletes to compete.

For the second week, foodies are in for a delight in “Masskara Namit,” a food festival featuring Bacolod’s gastronomic specialties. They will set up areas for each nationally recognized delicacy, such as the flavorful, famous chicken inasal, irresistible desserts like the puffy napoleones with layers of creamy custard and the flaky piaya, and spirits, specifically rum since Bacolod is the home of the Philippines’ largest rum product.

Highlighting the food industry in Bacolod, City Councilor Jason Villarosa added: “We are also famous because of our food tourism, so we will give importance to the small businesses, especially our small restaurant owners, to showcase and highlight their specialties in the field of food and spirits.”

The last week of the festival will give the spotlight to the rich and vibrant culture of Bacolod City, which will even be better as the Electric Masskara event, a parade consisting of floats with music and decored with neon and LED lights, will be Mardi Gras-style.

“It will have more excitement in terms of dancers na naka-costumes, we’ll highlight the spirit [of] that festivity,” the mayor announced.

Apart from the city’s latest tourism developments on food, art, culture, and heritage, it has also geared up to accommodate meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE).

Mayor Benitez brought to light Bacolod’s new and exciting offerings such as the upcoming Bacolod Convention Center, which can hold up to 10,000 people for MICE events; the Bacolod Masskara Museum/Trade Center; and the Orange Project, the city’s biggest art gallery combining education and entertainment.

The Masskara Festival’s logo and soundtrack, meanwhile, was revealed by Bacolod Yuhom Foundation Incorporated, the event organizer, in a public presentation.

The official festival soundtrack is titled “Sinadya Sa Bacolod,” which the organizers said captures the fun and experience spectators will feel during the event. The song was performed by Kyle Echarri, Janeena Chan, and Anthony Rosaldo and composed by Neocolours’s Marvin Querido.

Meanwhile, this year’s Masskara logo, created by multimedia designer Myish Endolina, features nine species of endemic Kingfisher of Negros Island in comparison to the ability of Bacolodnon’s to conceal behind their masks the upcoming tragedies.

The history of the Masskara Festival, despite its fun and color, is actually a tragic one. In 1980, Negros Occidental suffered from economic challenges during the Marcos Sr. administration when the province’s primary agricultural crop was sugar cane and sugar prices were at a low point.

In the same year, Negrenses were mourning for the death of their fellows when the inter-island vessel MV Don Juan collided with a tanker and sank in Tablas Strait in Mindoro, resulting in 18 lives lost and 115 people missing.

To put a smile on their faces, Bacolodnons wore their maskaras (Filipino word for mask) and the Masskara Festival was created. The initial festival was held in October 1980 as a way to lift the spirits of the residents due to the tragedy.

From the word mass (multitude of people) and Spanish word cara (face), MassKara (multitude of faces) was coined by Ely Santiago, artist and then-president of the Arts Association of Bacolod.

Image credits: PHILTOA






