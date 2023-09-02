BACK IN TIME | Jay R, Kyla together in reunion concert

“I wanna go back into time now, rewind back in the day when nothing really mattered.”

Jay R and Kyla, the Philippines’ King and Queen of R&B, will reunite after 20 years in the Back In Time: The Reunion Concert happening this Saturday, September 2 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

This reunion concert will mark the iconic duo’s 20 years of creative partnership and collaboration known for their songs “Let the Love Begin,” “Back In Time,” “Say That You Love Me,” and “Undeniable.” “It’s going to be a mix of nostalgia and contemporary, but we’re also giving the audience what they want from us, without being quite predictable,” Jay R told SoundStrip and other media during the roundtable on what audiences can expect from him and Kyla.

As Kyla’s big fan and friend of 20 years, Jay R revealed, that’s the reason why he immediately said “yes” to this concert. Recalling their stints in the Sunday noontime music/variety show SOP back in the day, Jay R said he also misses watching Kyla’s vocal performances on stage.

It’s been a while since the both of them performed together, but fans expect their chemistry and harmony to remain intact, Jay R quipped.

“We just know each other so well, wala ng awkwardness… It’s very natural for us.” Jay R further explained why they became a pair: it’s magical and not something manufactured. What’s different here, Jay R noted, is that after 20 years, singing the same songs and dancing to the same stuff can be redundant, but what excites Jay R in this concert is how they will take it to the next level, showing audiences something nostalgic but new at the same time.

He added: “We wanna keep that same sound that everyone is familiar pero we wanna make it fresh, we wanna make it Millenial, Gen Z,” which he perceived as a challenge in creating a new sound for their old songs yet exciting.

Talking about Kyla, Jay R admitted she inspires him to become a better producer, after producing songs for Kyla in the past, and be up to par with Kyla as well in terms of being a singer and a person. “She elevates me in so many ways,” he said.

With 20 years of experience under his belt combined with his persistence, Jay R sees it as his advantage compared to other artists who are trying to make it globally. He also credited his family as his inspiration to pursue and achieve his dreams.Ever since he moved to the Philippines from Los Angeles, he always dreamed of making it internationally, and after so many years, he’s still going for it, and the fire is still growing stronger, he mused.

Jay R is set to release his comeback single, “Blessed,” on all digital music platforms this September 1, ahead of the reunion concert. In the future, he shared that he would like to write and collaborate with Kyla to write new songs, and after the Back In Time Concert in Manila, he plans on bringing it to the States, where he also produce his own shows.

From Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, and San Francisco, he aims to bring their live performances to Canada, Dubai, and Australia singing their original music. “I want to continue writing original music and continue doing concerts because that’s what we do best,” Jay R told SoundStrip.

Back In Time: Kyla and Jay R The Reunion Concert is presented and produced by GNN Pop, a subsidiary of GNN Entertainment Productions, Cornerstone Entertainment, and Katinko.Tickets are available via Ticketnet Online and all Ticketnet outlets nationwide. You may also contact Tel. (02) 8588-4000 loc. 4066 for more information.