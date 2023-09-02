Asia’s World City: Why Hong Kong remains popular with Filipino Tourists

Time has literally flown by and August has come and gone. Along with it, scores of Filipinos making their way to what is probably the closest and most accessible international travel destination—Hong Kong.

As a hotspot for overseas Filipino workers since the 1970s, the Filipino diaspora has been taking root. Today, there are about 200,000 Filipinos either working or permanently residing in Hong Kong. As a tourist destination, post-pandemic Hong Kong is the most popular destination for Filipino tourists—whether they are first-time travelers who want to get their first visa stamp in their passports; weary urbanites who want a quick weekend getaway; or families who want to take their kids to the happiest place on earth that’s closest to the Philippines.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has been aggressively promoting travel to the former British colony. “Hello, Hong Kong” promotes a tour of the bustling metropolis, a stroll along Victoria Harbour and its popular light-and-sound show, the iconic Victoria Peak; the arts and culture showcases at M+ and the Hong Kong Palace Museum; and of course, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park. But beyond the usual places most Filipinos do and see, there is much more to the fragrant harbor that would make repeat visits a different experience each and every time.

Boats owned by residents at Mui Wo, Lantau Island and The clocktower at Victoria Harbour.

Hong Kong is an archipelago

Hong Kong is comprised of 234 islands, plus the Kowloon Peninsula and New Territories that border mainland China. While Hong Kong Island is the center of government and business and Kowloon is a shopping haven, the neighboring islands offer a taste of its pre-colonial past as a fishing village—some with dramatic seascapes and unique rock formations.

Island-hopping is a breeze with direct connections either by ferry, train or bus. Lantau Island for one, is not just the jump-off point for the Hong Kong International Airport and Hong Kong Disneyland; it also boasts of historical landmarks such as the Tai O Fishing Village—with its stilt houses and remnants of its shady past as a haven for smugglers; and the old silver mine and family-owned seafood eateries in Mui Wo.

Fresh seafood sold on boats in Sai Kung and Po Toi Island.

A popular weekend destination for hiking, watersports and the popular “junk” or yacht parties, Sai Kung is a charming, laid-back district that traces its roots to the Song Dynasty. Take a kayak out to sea and explore islets, rock caves and majestic rock formations—including a UNESCO Global Geopark. My personal favorite is a “walk on water experience” in Sharp Island where one can talk on a natural tombolo that only emerges during low tide, and cross to neighboring Kiu Tau Island (only that when the tide sets in, you might end up swimming).

Hong Kong’s southernmost island, Po Toi, boasts of an easy, scenic hike amidst ancient rock carvings, strange rock formations and dried seaweed, served in a noodle soup cooked by the handful of residents who still call the island home.

Happy Tummy, Cocktails and Dreams

Cantonese favorites from Yixin Restaurant, Coffee shop in Tai Ping Shan and “Junks,” or sailing with a group aboard a boat or yacht in Sai Kung.

Even post-protest actions and pandemic, Hong Kong has one of the highest density of bars and restaurants in the world. It’s also one of the cities with the most Michelin-starred and recommended restaurants in the world—with prices that will not necessarily break the bank. Experience contemporary French cuisine at the three-starred L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, brainchild of the late culinary great Joël Robuchon, try a traditional Cha Chaan Teng, or a tea/dining place; or eat like a local at a family-style Cantonese restaurant. For the latter, my favorite is the 62-year-old Yixin Restaurant, located in Wan Chai, which serves classic Cantonese roasts and dim sum.

At night, enjoy unique cocktails created by award-winning mixologists from some of the best bars in the world. Start Happy Hour at Ozone—the highest rooftop bar in the world. Located at the 118th floor of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Ozone is designed by renowned Japanese architect Masamichi Katayama. Enjoy one of Ozone’s signature cocktails while gazing out at the majestic Hong Kong skyline from 480 meters above sea level. Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the Victoria Harbour, step into Dark Side—located inside the posh Rosewood Hotel. Darkside focuses on dark spirits and hand-made chocolate, combined with live music and elegant décor.

Feel proud to be a Pinoy with two relatively recent additions to Hong Kong’s bar scene. The Social Den is a modern tiki bar that serves cocktails infused with exotic fruits like jackfruit and mangosteen. It’s the first venture of Filipino mixologists Joe Villanueva—co-founder of the award-winning bar The Wise King, and bar veteran Bryson Rivera, who spent a decade at the JW Marriott Hong Kong’s Bar Q88. On the other hand, Vivere, a hip restobar in Causeway Bay, opened in December 2022. Serving Italian-inspired cuisine, adrenaline-pumping music and shows by some of Hong Kong’s top drag queens (many of whom are Filipinos), Vivere is owned by Jay Venn, more popularly known as drag queen Mocha Diva, who appeared in the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in Thailand and regularly performs at RuPaul’s DragCon in the United States.

Heritage Walks

One great thing to do in Hong Kong is to walk and bask in wanderlust. On foot, Hong Kong is a melting pot of old and new—with heritage properties repurposed while keeping its historical value and colonial charm.

Tai Kwun used to house the old Victoria Prison where Ho Chi Minh was once incarcerated. A multi-billion-dollar renovation turned the derelict structure into a bustling center for art and dining, with galleries, artisanal shops and restaurants lining what used to be prison cells and police offices. From Tai Kwun, a walk along Queens Road Central will bring you to PMQ, short for Police Married Quarters, which was transformed into a mixed-use arts and design venue.

Shop for antiques or pose for those chinoise-inspired photos in Sheung Wan, one of the oldest settlements in Hong Kong. It is home to Hollywood Road with its rows and rows of antique shops and art galleries, the historic Man Mo Temple, and Tai Ping Shan—ground zero for the bubonic plague in the 19th century, with its mix of old temples and shops that give off a relaxed, bohemian vibe.

Postscript

With so much to do (and so little time), best to do research and decide which places you want to see. TimeOut Hong Kong offers comprehensive reviews, features and even a guide to the best bars. Google Maps works quite efficiently so you can time travel and group attractions that are in the same area. Bus routes and numbers are also accurate, so you don’t really need a tour guide to get around.

All photos by Charo Logarta

Image credits: Charo Logarta





