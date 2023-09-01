Summit underscores cutting-edge cybersecurity strategies

A group of innovators, technologists, cybersecurity experts, and regulators from Southeast Asia gathered at the recent FinTech Alliance Philippines Digital Transformation Summit, known as INDX3.0, to discuss the urgent need for fortified cybersecurity strategies in the nation’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The summit, marked by its theme of “INDX3.0_Creating What’s Next in Digital” and championed by the ideals of Dare-Drive-Defy, featured Traxion CEO Ann Cuisia, a prominent figure in the Fintech and cybersecurity realm, as the distinguished moderator of the panel on “Strategic Considerations for Cybersecurity in the Philippines.”

“The digital age has ushered in unparalleled opportunities, but with those opportunities come significant responsibilities. Our collective responsibility is to proactively shield our financial technologies from threats that can cripple businesses and our nation’s stability,” said Cuisia during an interview about the engaging panel discussion.

As the chairwoman of the Cyber Security Committee of FinTech Alliance Philippines, Cuisia led the engaging dialogue attended by Joey Regala, Saurabh Lal, Roberto Tayag, and Dr. Mary Joy Abueg, USEC. Alexander Ramos, Capt. Michelle Sabino and Fred Yap delved into multifaceted challenges faced by individuals and businesses in the era of digitization. With an insightful and proactive approach, she steered the conversation toward actionable solutions that could ensure the security of the country’s financial technologies.

Cuisia’s moderation aptly underscored the gravity of the cybersecurity landscape, wherein modern conflicts transcend conventional battlefields and extend into the cyber realm. The panelists collectively emphasized the alarming rise of advanced persistent threats (APTs) targeting organizations, influencers, and even ordinary individuals, underlining the need for comprehensive cybersecurity measures.

Moreover, the summit unveiled the significant role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications in reshaping the fintech landscape. Cuisia highlighted that AI’s transformative potential comes with a heightened responsibility to ensure the security and integrity of these innovations, urging industry players to prioritize safety during AI development.

The summit’s focus extended beyond theoretical discussions as concrete measures were brought to the forefront. Cuisia steered the conversation towards actionable solutions, such as the imperative role of public awareness, collaboration between government agencies and trusted fintech partners, and the swift reporting of cybersecurity breaches by corporations and businesses.

In an exclusive insight, Cuisia discussed the concept of a “kill switch” for compromised bank accounts. She revealed that some Southeast Asian countries, such as Singapore, have already mandated this protective mechanism to secure mobile and internet banking transactions. Cuisia urged a proactive approach, advocating for a similar safeguard in the Philippines, assuring enhanced security for the nation’s banking customers.

As the INDX3.0 summit concluded, it became evident that Ann Cuisia’s vision for fortified cybersecurity, coupled with her adept moderation, had catalyzed a platform for strategic planning, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing. With cybersecurity challenges evolving and threats becoming more sophisticated, Cuisia’s call to action reverberates: the onus lies on the collective shoulders of industry leaders, experts, and innovators to safeguard the digital future of the Philippines.