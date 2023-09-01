Shoring up coastal communities in the protection of marine biodiversity & ecosystems 

During the Dive Resort Travel Show International held in Manila last August 18-20, Melody del Rosario, the President of Metro Pacific Investments Foundation (MPIF), delivered an impassioned talk on the reality of climate change and the critical role that nature-based solutions and science can play in mitigating its effects. Del Rosario’s talk presented the vulnerability of the Philippines, a country located in the typhoon belt and the ring of fire, as well as the various risks it faces.

The talk, titled “Shoring Up Coastal Communities in the Protection of Marine Biodiversity and Ecosystems,” explored the devastating impacts of climate change, such as intensifying typhoons, rising sea levels, warmer temperatures, and drought. Del Rosario emphasized that these impacts are becoming increasingly frequent and destructive, necessitating urgent action by supporting coastal communities through its environmental program called Shore it Up.

During her talk, Del Rosario mentioned the crucial role of the Shore it Up Board of Advisors in setting the direction of science-based approaches and nature-based solutions. Dr. Jurgenne Primavera, renowned for her studies on mangroves, provides expertise on mangroves and the reef-to-ridge approach in mitigating climate change. Biologist Dr. AA Yaptinchay, founder of Marine Wildlife Watch of the Philippines, is an expert on endangered and threatened marine species. Romy Trono, a respected figure in the field, helps in coastal resource management and biodiversity conservation. Jake Miranda, Co-Founder of the Filipino Cave Divers, assists in protecting wet caves, springs, and aquifers including search and rescue operations. Finally, Caloy Libosada, who has authored is the expert in tourism planning.

The use of nature-based solutions, such as mangrove propagation and information centers, was a central theme of Del Rosario’s talk. These strategies harness the power of nature to combat climate change while also enriching biodiversity, protecting ecosystems, and benefiting local communities. By implementing these solutions, not only can global temperatures be limited, but climate-resilient communities that flourish alongside nature can also be built.

Del Rosario also highlighted the importance of Marine Protection Inspection and Conservation Guardians, a program under Shore it Up, which monitors pollution, overfishing, and unsustainable tourism practices. Additionally, the talk emphasized the need to support RAMSAR sites and marine protected areas, which play a vital role in mitigating climate change by acting as significant carbon sinks.

As the Philippines faces increased risks from climate change, Melody del Rosario stressed the significance of five key pillars: conservation and restoration of marine habitats, strengthening local capacity and awareness through education and training, implementing sustainable tourism practices, diversifying livelihoods to reduce dependence on unsustainable practices, and fostering partnerships and policy advocacy for long-term impact.

Del Rosario ended her talk by urging individuals and organizations to embrace and adopt sustainable solutions to protect coastal communities and build a more resilient future.