Shift to sustainable finance warrants banks’ resetting

THE transition to sustainable finance goes beyond digitalization and requires “resetting and restrategizing” efforts in local banks, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a Fiscal Year 2024 Banking Industry Briefing hosted by the SGV Financial Services Organization (FSO), BSP Assistant Governor Lyn I. Javier said pursuing sustainability is a must because the Philippines remains one of the most vulnerable to climate change.

Javier said BSP efforts here began in 2013 but went full throttle in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, with the creation of its Sustainable Finance Framework. This was followed by its Environmental Social Risk Management Systems in 2021 and the Integrating ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) in investment management activities of banks in 2022, among others.

“Circumstances of countries differ. These circumstances will inform our priorities and targets in terms of transitioning to sustainable operations. So as more advanced countries highlight mitigation, vulnerable and emerging economies like the Philippines highlight also the need for adaptation and resilience,” Javier said in her presentation on Thursday. “It’s not just about going digital. It’s also about considering sustainability, resetting, and restrategizing. That’s very important.”

BSP’s recent sustainability efforts have led to results such as having 95 percent of banks submitting a transition plan and/or sustainable finance framework. Not all banks have sustainable finance frameworks.

“We have first-mover banks who are already well ahead in terms of adopting a sustainability agenda. They already have policies or a framework on sustainable finance and they just have to enhance it based on the expectations of the Bangko Sentral,” Javier said.

Javier also said sustainable bonds issued between 2017 and 2023 have amounted to $4.48 billion as of the end of June this year. Of this amount, $1.3 billion are foreign currency-denominated bonds and P173.2 billion are peso-denominated.

Banks have also financed P243.6 billion worth of renewable energy projects as of the end of September 2022.

Javier said the Agricultural Fisheries and Rural Development (AFRD) Act, which supersededed the agri-agra requirements, recognized sustainable investments or loans as an eligible mode of compliance for loans extended to the farm sector.

The BSP intends to build on these efforts this year and beyond to help the financial sector embrace sustainability efforts.

Future efforts of the BSP, Javier said, include the release of insight papers and technical notes on the results of vulnerability exercises that it conducted, as well as the results of transition testing exercises. She said these publications will be released within the year.

According to Javier, the BSP is also working on policies surrounding ESG-themed Unit Investment Trust Funds (UITFs); the creation of incentives linked to sustainability; and the release of prudential reports.

The BSP also intends to introduce financial sector forum initiatives such as the alignment of corporate governance requirements; taxonomy; and disclosures.

Earlier, the BSP signed the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the leading global network of public and private institutions committed to incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment practices.

The network was developed in 2005 by a group of the world’s largest institutional investors in a process convened by then United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





