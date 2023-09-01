REVIEW | ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ remains piercingly relevant after all this time

Jonathan Larson’s hit autobiographical musical tick, tick…BOOM!, restaged by 9 Works Theatrical, has been extended to run until September 3 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium in RCBC Plaza, Makati City.

This was announced by lead actor Jef Flores after the show sponsored by Eastern Communications last August 19.

Nearly three decades later, tick, tick…BOOM! remains piercingly relevant and is still telling the truth: No one truly knows how to navigate life. Like Johnny, we, too, can’t decide. We have no guide.

In Larson’s rock monologue, Jon, Susan, and Michael are twenty-somethings surviving in New York City during the 90s. He drew inspiration from his own life as he turned 30 during the 80s as he tried to make a name for himself in theater.

Flores, who reprised his role as Jon, is the protagonist in the 1.5-hour musical. At the beginning of the play, the constant ticking of the clock echoes—fast and daunting. When the stage was lit, revealing Jon’s cramped apartment, an anxious and rattled Jon (Flores) appears on the stage, declaring he’s been hearing this ticking of a clock everywhere he goes.

I cannot compare Flores’s performance in the same role from 2016 to this one, but in an interview with SoundStrip, he said his approach this time involves taking the amount of stress his character is going through.

And I can see and feel it through his passionate performance, as he relates to Jon’s character as an aging artist. Jon will turn 30 soon and is waiting for his big break on Broadway to happen.

“They’re singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ you just want to lay down and cry.” – 30/90 from tick, tick…BOOM!

On top of that, he’s also compounded by different pressures from his girlfriend Susan, played by Kayla Rivera, and his best friend Michael, portrayed by Vien King. Their dynamic chemistry on stage, despite being mixed up with other actors every weekend for this three-actor show, was unmatched.

As someone who never watched a musical before, I didn’t know what to expect from tick, tick…BOOM!. As the show started and every struggle of the three characters was sang intensely, I gripped my seat, consumed by different thoughts and feelings, and somewhat heard the same tick, tick, tick… in my head.

We all just want to stop the clock and take a time out, but time doesn’t stop for anyone.

As friends and colleagues achieve milestones in life, we’re scared of being left behind. It’s scary; eventually, we’ll all get older and (hopefully) leave a mark in the world.

But, how does one leave a mark without giving up the spark?

A struggling artist, Jon burns the midnight oil by working on his musical “Superbia” while working as a waiter in the morning. Despite his friend, Michael (King), persuading him to take a marketing profession, Jon doesn’t want to give up on his creative pursuits just yet.

This musical just hits both creatives holding on to their passions despite people telling them to pursue a more practical profession, like Jon, and those who chose a more practical job and gave up on their artistic dreams, like what happened to Michael.

Vien King has audaciously portrayed Michael thriving in the corporate world yet brings out the softness and fragility of his character.

Susan (Rivera), meanwhile, hounds Jon to leave New York to start a family in the suburbs. They’re at that age when expectations of building a family add up to the many pressures they’re already facing as young adults.

Kayla Rivera’s daring representation of both the determined Susan and the talented Karessa brought out her theatrical mastery. Her melodious and powerful solo performance of “Come to Your Senses,” in particular, was showered with the audience’s applause.

I was impressed with the elements of this musical, such as the choreography that compliments the performance, the moving stage design that also visualizes the state of Jon’s mind, and particularly, how King and Rivera were able to transition and portray other characters besides Michael and Susan at a fast pace. It draws laughs from spectators whenever they come out as other characters, which adds to the humor of the musical.

But most of all, I praise Flores for the riveting way he depicts Jon’s perseverance.

Whatever age we’re all in right now, we all dream of bigger things and work to make those happen, not noticing the time passing by, not realizing that time has passed by. We question ourselves: “Is this still worth it? Will it ever work?”

Despite everyone telling Jon to let go of his creative pursuits and take on a more practical profession, he persevered until his last breath at the age of 35, inches away from witnessing his success unfold before him.

His perseverance and determination make us root for him, and, eventually, believe in ourselves too.

“Cages or wings? Which do you prefer? Ask the birds.” – Louder Than Words from tick, tick…BOOM!

Image credits: Reine Bantang/9 Works Theatrical





