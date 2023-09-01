Pioneer event brings the World of Search to PHL 

The Philippines is set to host its first-ever World Search Conference, bringing together global SEO experts for a two-day event at the Winford Manila Resort and Casino on September 23-24, 2023. The SEO Movement, at its recent launch, provided a glimpse into this highly anticipated conference.

The event will feature renowned experts such as Kherk Roldan, a multi-passionate entrepreneur and content creator based in Surigao; William Jones, a Philippines-based SEO Expert of William Jones Marketing; Angeline Licerio, founder of All White Hat SEO and the only woman speaker at WOSCon 2023; Glen Dimaandal, founder of SearchWorks.Ph; and Jason Acidre, founder of Avaris IO, known for his blog Kaiserthesage. In addition, more than 20 global experts will grace the stage.

WOSCon 2023 aims to unite business owners, digital agencies, and specialists, providing them with easy access to industry experts and networking opportunities to propel their businesses to success. The conference offers a comprehensive range of insights and strategies, covering everything from the initial stages of search to achieving online visibility.

Event speaker and organizer, Kherk Roldan, is a Registered Nurse who decided to explore the world of online entrepreneurship rather than following the traditional path of working abroad. In 2011, he discovered the power of SEO and went on to establish Kherk Roldan SEO Advanced Digital Solutions. Today, he is recognized as one of the top SEO experts in the Philippines, particularly in the fields of eCommerce and the SEO community. Roldan explains, “Search engines are an integral part of our daily lives, whether it’s for work, school, or personal needs. The reality is, most people do not go beyond the first page of search engine results. That’s why we have gathered the world’s top experts for WOSCon 2023. Our goal is to educate businesses about the importance of search engine visibility and empower them to reach the first pages of search results.” He adds, “Furthermore, the field of SEO offers numerous job opportunities, including programming, marketing, data measurement, and more. We aim to support the government’s call for digitalization, as it is crucial for the Philippines to thrive in a post-pandemic economy.” This event is in partnership with Surfer SEO, Scalenut, Sam Blogs,CitationBuilderPro, FE International, MB8, Web Street, Market Social and Airspeed.

Don’t miss this groundbreaking event that will revolutionize the way businesses approach search engine optimization. Join us at WOSCon 2023 and take your business to new heights.

For more information and ticket reservations, visit the official WOSCon 2023 website at https://theseomovement.com.



