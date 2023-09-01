NBA, vivo announce multi-year marketing partnership in the Philippines

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and vivo today announced a multi-year marketing partnership that sees vivo return as the Official Smartphone of the NBA in the Philippines.

The agreement builds on a previous marketing partnership in the Philippines that saw vivo serve as an official partner of the Jr. NBA – the league’s global youth basketball program for boys and girls – and NBA 3X Philippines, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament featuring men’s and women’s teams, interactive fan activities and authentic NBA entertainment.

Through the collaboration, vivo will be the Presenting Partner in the Philippines of NBA All-Star Voting – a platform that gives fans the opportunity to vote for the NBA All-Star Game starters via the NBA App and NBA.com – and return as an official partner of NBA 3X Philippines presented by Mountain Dew, which will take place later this year.

In addition, vivo will launch promotions that will provide fans in the Philippines with the chance to win authentic NBA prizes. The NBA and vivo will also co-develop content for the NBA’s localized Facebook and TikTok pages in the Philippines.

“We’re thrilled to welcome vivo back to our growing roster of marketing partners in the Philippines and align with a brand that shares our commitment to innovation,” said NBA Philippines Senior Director of Global Marketing Partnerships Mae Dichupa. “Our collaboration with vivo represents an excellent opportunity to elevate the NBA experience across digital, retail and events, and showcase vivo’s smartphones as a convenient and ideal device for fans to immerse themselves in the excitement of the NBA.”

“Our passion for innovation extends beyond the confines of technology, and we recognize that sports provide an ideal platform to bring communities together and inspire positive change in the way we live our lives,” said vivo Philippines management. “This guiding principle reinforces our efforts to collaborate with sports organizations such as the NBA that enable us to foster a deeper connection between our brand and the world of sports.”

Fans in the Philippines can shop for official NBA merchandise at the NBA Stores at SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia and at NBAStore.com.ph. For all the latest NBA news and updates, fans in the Philippines can visit www.nba.com, download the NBA App, and follow the NBA on Facebook, X, and TikTok.

For more information on vivo Philippines and vivo’s latest product offerings, visit vivoglobal.ph and follow the official vivo accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.