How family planning plays a role in women empowerment

In a world where women continue to break barriers and push boundaries, their empowerment remains an essential aspect of achieving gender equality. At the heart of this progress lies the significance of family planning, which allows women to take control of their reproductive health and make their own choice about their own bodies.

Family planning not only empowers women by providing them with the tools to plan when and how many children they want, but it also enables them to pursue education, careers, and personal growth on their own terms.

About Family Planning

Family planning is a critical part of women’s health and well-being around the world. It allows them to make decisions about whether, when, and how many children they want to have. It also allows women to plan their pregnancies, control their fertility and avoid unintended pregnancies.

This is what August is all about – spreading awareness on the benefits of protected and planned sex. During Family Planning Month, we hope to shed light on some women’s concerns and champion a safer and empowering way to take control of their bodies.

A Fundamental Part of Women Health

It’s a fact that family planning is a fundamental part of women’s health. When women have access to contraception and the freedom to choose if, when and how many children they want, they can take control of their own lives. Family planning helps women plan their families and have healthy children; it also helps them avoid unintended pregnancies by spacing out their pregnancies over time.

Regardless of its significance, especially during these times, a 2020 study found that among low and middle-income countries, 234 million women have an unmet need for contraception but don’t have it. This is because they can’t get it easily, don’t have many options, the services aren’t good, and there are barriers because of gender.

Contrary to widespread belief, Filipina women now have many contraceptive options available to them. These options give them control over their reproductive health and help them make informed decisions about family planning.

Contraceptive Options for Women

Here’s a quick rundown of each:

Contraceptive Implant

The implant releases hormones to prevent pregnancy by stopping egg release and thickening cervical mucus. This makes it hard for sperm to reach an egg. It prevents 99% of pregnancies for up to 3 years with no fertility delay after removal and is not dependent on user compliance.

IUD

An IUD is a T-shaped device that is inserted into the uterus to prevent pregnancy for 5-10 years.3 IUD could have a 99% effectiveness rate depending on the type.

Contraceptive Injection

The contraceptive injection releases the hormone progestogen into your bloodstream to prevent pregnancy. If used correctly, the contraceptive injection is more than 99% effective. It lasts for 8 or 13 weeks (depending on which injection you have) so you do not have to think about contraception every day or every time you have sex during this period. It’s very useful for women who find it difficult to remember to take a pill at the same time every day.

Birth Control Pills

Currently, there are three types of oral contraceptive pills: combined estrogen-progesterone, progesterone-only, and continuous or extended use pill. The combined hormonal pill is the most prescribed and can be used for non-contraceptive reasons. It can help with menstrual-related disorders and does not impact fertility. It is highly effective in preventing pregnancy when taken correctly.

The Lactational Amenorrhea Method (LAM)

It is a well-known fact that breastfeeding suppresses a woman’s fertility in the early months after delivery. It was created to allow women to safely rely on breastfeeding as a family planning method. Based on scientific research, the method uses three measures of a woman’s fertility: 1) the return of her menstrual period, 2) her patterns of breastfeeding, and 3) the time postpartum.

Condoms

A condom is a thin, loose-fitting pouch or sheath that protects against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or infections (STIs). As a barrier method of birth control, condoms prevent pregnancy by keeping semen (sperm-filled fluid) from entering the vagina and fertilizing the eggs. When used correctly, condoms are about 98% effective at preventing pregnancy. Typical use averages about 87% effective at preventing pregnancy.

Morning After Pill

The morning-after pill is a type of emergency birth control (contraception). Morning-after pills can help prevent pregnancy if you’ve had unprotected sex — either because you didn’t use birth control, you missed a birth control pill, you were sexually assaulted, or your method of birth control failed.

Morning-after pills do not end a pregnancy that has implanted. They work primarily by delaying or preventing ovulation.

Ligation

Tubal ligation — also known as having your tubes tied or tubal sterilization — is a type of permanent birth control. During tubal ligation, the fallopian tubes are cut, tied or blocked to permanently prevent pregnancy.

Tubal ligation prevents an egg from traveling from the ovaries through the fallopian tubes and blocks sperm from traveling up the fallopian tubes to the egg. The procedure doesn’t affect your menstrual cycle.

You can find more about other contraceptive options at this website.

The Power of Choices

The ability to choose freely when they want to have children and how many they want to have, without fear of adverse impact on themselves or on their families, empowers women.

This is because they understand that unforeseen pregnancies have the potential to disrupt their goals, but through their own choice of family planning, they can attain financial autonomy.

By carefully planning and preparing for pregnancies, women can take control of their well-being and finances to ensure they are fully prepared to provide the necessary love and support for their new family member.

Having the choice to do family planning also empowers women by safeguarding them against potential health hazards that can arise prior to, during, or after giving birth. Such risks encompass conditions like high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, infections, miscarriage, and stillbirth.

Additionally, family planning plays a crucial role in eliminating the need for unsafe abortions by reducing unintended pregnancies.

This is why it is crucial to empower women to make their own choices regarding reproductive and family planning. The stakes are high, as every pregnancy impacts their bodies, lives, autonomy, and future.

Family Planning: Catalyst for Women Independence

Family planning is an essential catalyst for women’s independence. It not only empowers them to make choices about their own bodies and lives but also enables them to have control over their future.

So this Family Planning Month, it is crucial that we prioritize creating more opportunities for women to exercise their agency and make informed decisions regarding their reproductive health. By emphasizing the importance of family planning in women’s empowerment, we can unlock a future where every woman has agency over her own life choices and contributes fully to society on equal footing with men.

As the pillar and primary caregiver of the family, women contend with many health issues throughout their lives. That’s why Organon, as a women’s health company, has committed itself to improving women’s healthcare. Happy, healthy women are the foundation of a happy, healthy society. When women are empowered with reliable, quality healthcare products for their bodies, everyone benefits. Organon has made a range of contraceptives to suit each woman’s comfort and preferences. From implants to birth control pills, Organon’s family planning and contraceptive range are a suitable complement to their other women-centered healthcare services, including their innovations in oncology and inflammatory diseases, as well as pharmaceuticals that help manage pain, dermatology, and cardiology issues. ###