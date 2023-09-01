Hot money posts June net inflows of $962M

FOREIGN portfolio investments, also known as hot money transactions, recorded net inflows of $962 million in June 2023, according to data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP through authorized agent banks (AABs) recorded $1.6-billion gross inflows and the gross outflows of $614 million in June 2023.

“The recorded net inflows are an improvement from the previous month’s net inflows amounting to less than $1 million,” BSP said in a statement on Thursday.

Data showed the $1.6-billion registered investments for the month are higher by $687 million or by 77.2 percent compared to the $889 million recorded in June 2023.

BSP said the majority of registered investments were in Peso government securities worth $996 million or 63.2 percent, while 36.8 percent were in PSE-listed securities at $580 million.

The central bank said these investments were made in banks; property; food, beverage and tobacco; holding firms; and transportation services.

“The remaining investments —less than one percent —were in other instruments. The top five investor countries for the month were the United Kingdom; United States (US); Singapore; Luxembourg; and Germany with combined share at 85.7 percent,” BSP said.

Meanwhile, BSP said the $614-million gross outflows were lower by $275 million or by 30.9 percent compared to the gross outflows recorded for June 2023 at $889 million.

The central bank said the US remains the top destination of outflows, receiving $400 million or 65 percent of total outward remittances.

Year-on-year, registered investments in July 2023 are higher than the $681 million recorded in July 2022 by $896 million or by 131.6 percent.

Gross outflows decreased by $169 million or by 21.6 percent versus the gross outflows posted in July 2022 at $784 million.

The BSP also said the $962-million net inflows in July 2023 were a reversal from the $103-million net outflows recorded for the same period a year ago.

Year-to-date transactions (01 January to 31 July 2023) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through AABs, yielded net inflows of $158 million which is smaller compared to the $675-million net inflows noted for the same period last year.

BSP said the registration of inward foreign investments delegated to AABs by the BSP is optional under the rules on foreign exchange (FX) transactions.

It is required only if the investor or its representative will purchase FX from AABs and/or their subsidiary/affiliate foreign exchange corporations for repatriation of capital and remittance of earnings that accrue on the registered investment.

Without such registration, the foreign investor can still repatriate capital and remit earnings on its investment, but the FX will have to be sourced outside the banking system.

