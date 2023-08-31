Speaker joins BOC’s rice warehouse inspection, warns hoarders and smugglers of prosecution

SPEAKER Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Wednesday joined the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in another round of surprise inspection of rice warehouses in Bulacan, even as he encouraged Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio to send rice smugglers and hoarders to jail.

The House Speaker noted that unscrupulous rice traders deserve such punishment for inflicting what he described as a “heinous crime” against the poor for keeping this Filipino food staple out of reach through price manipulation.

Romualdez warned rice traders and importers to immediately release their supply to the market at fair prices or face possible confiscation of their rice stocks as well as prosecution in accordance with due process of law.

“Rice found to be smuggled or hoarded should be forfeited in favor of the government, in favor of the people’s interest, for distribution or sale at a very low price,” Romualdez said.

With Romualdez are House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo, Committee on Agriculture and Food Chairman Mark Enverga, and Bulacan 5th District Rep. Ambrosio Cruz Jr.

According to Romualdez the inspection showed an adequate supply of rice so the continuing increase in rice prices indicates efforts to withhold stocks to reap windfall profits. He noted that some of the rice stocks in the inspected warehouses were over three months old.

He also commended the BOC for making headway in its efforts to stamp out rice hoarders by conducting surprise warehouse raids and vowed to support any or all action against price manipulation of agricultural products.

The BOC earlier reported it has recovered anew an estimated total of P519 million worth of rice and palay or unhusked rice in several warehouses in Bulacan on Wednesday.

Led by Customs Commissioner Rubio, the team recovered 154,000 sacks of imported rice and 60,000 sacks of palay in four warehouses in Wakas, Bocaue and San Juan, Balagtas in Bulacan.

The warehouses were Gold Rush Ricemill/warehouse, San Juan, Balagtas; JJS Ricemill/warehouse, Wakas, Bocaue; Gold Rush Ricemill 2, Wakas, Bocaue; and Intercity Industrial Complex, San Juan, Balagtas, Bulacan.

The 154,000 sacks of imported rice grains came from Vietnam and Pakistan and have an estimated value of P431 million, while the 60,000 sacks of “palay” are valued at P88 million.

“Yesterday, we had a sectoral meeting with the President [Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.], who gave a clear directive about how we can help stop the rising cost of rice in the market. So, this is our answer to that order,” Rubio said.

“We have just discovered four warehouses storing rice grains and palay, and if the owners of these warehouses fail to show proper documents that they rightfully paid the taxes and duties they owe to the government, then we will take immediate legal action and confiscate the items here,” he added.

Besides Rubio, the inspection team was composed of Intelligence Group Deputy Commissioner Juvymax Uy, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Verne Enciso, elements of the CIIS at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Task Force Aduana.

The commissioner has signed and authorized the inspection of the Bulacan warehouses, which came a week after the inspection of another batch of Bulacan warehouses.