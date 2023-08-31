Senior DND exec plans more ‘Exercise Alon’ with Australia

Following the successful conclusion of the first-ever “Exercise Alon” between Filipino and Australian troops, a ranking Department of National Defense (DND) official said the country is looking at more iteration of these drills with Australia.

This was emphasized by DND Undersecretary Erineo Espino, who represented Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. at the closing ceremonies of Exercise Alon at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City Tuesday.

“The DND thus looks forward to the succeeding iterations of Exercise Alon while sustaining existing bilateral and multilateral exercises,” he added.

Espino also said the just-concluded exercise allowed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Australian Defense Force (ADF), with support from US troops, to successfully conduct complex operations in response to simulated security threat aside from opening more “avenues for more interoperability and deeper people-to-people cooperation.”

“Australia’s Indo-Pacific Endeavour or the IPE [this 2023] of which Exercise Alon is a part of presents a unique opportunity for the DND and the AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines] to participate in and gather insights on regional security initiative,” he added.

Espino also said this venue is also ideal for the Philippine Navy to strengthen its capabilities on maritime security, while enhancing interoperability and linkages with its Australian counterparts.

“Considering that Australia is one of the only two defense partners with which the Philippines has a status of Visiting Forces Agreement, the IPE also advances our bilateral defense correlations,” he noted.

Exercise Alon is part of Australia’s IPE23 and it started on August 14 and will end on the 31st.

It is also the first bilateral amphibious training activity between the AFP and the ADF.

IPE23 is Australia’s flagship international engagement activity in the Southeast Asian and Indian Ocean regions promoting security, stability, and stronger partnerships through bilateral and multilateral engagement training, capacity building, and humanitarian efforts.

Exercise Alon also includes an air assault exercise in Palawan on August 21, combined amphibious assault exercise in Zambales on August 25, and live-fire training as the final phase in Capas, Tarlac on August 31.