SC orders concerned government agencies to assess impact of Manila Bay reclamation projects

THE Supreme Court (SC) has directed concerned government agencies to submit a report about the ongoing land reclamation projects in Manila Bay as well along with their assessment on their effect on the environment, particularly on pollution.

The directive was issued by the 15-man High Tribunal during its regular en banc session Wednesday in line with its continuing mandamus issued in 2008 ordering the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and other government agencies to clean up, rehabilitate, and preserve Manila Bay.

It can be recalled that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered the suspension of all reclamation projects in Manila Bay pending review of their economic, environmental and social impacts.

The Court, likewise, has set for oral arguments the issue concerning Manila Bay but did not announce the date for the proceedings.

However, it required the parties to “move in the premises” or to inform the Court by September 30, 2023 of their measurement benchmarks of the pollution in Manila Bay; current government strategies being implemented to comply with their mandate to clean up, rehabilitate, and preserve Manila Bay, and to make it fit for swimming, skin-diving, and other forms of contact recreation; realistic targets for the next five years; and ongoing reclamations and their respective impact on the environment.

The concerned government agencies are the Metro Manila Development Authority, DENR, Department of Education, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Budget and Management, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police Maritime Group, Department of Interior and Local Government, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System.

In 2009, the SC created the Manila Bay Advisory Committee to monitor compliance of concerned government agencies to the Court’s 2008 decision with continuing mandamus in Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, et al. (petitioners) v. Concerned Residents of Manila Bay, et al. (respondents) and Akbayan Citizens Action Party (intervenor) docketed as G.R. No. 171947-48.

Under the continuing mandamus, the concerned government agencies are required to submit to the Court a quarterly progressive report of the activities undertaken to clean up and rehabilitate the waters of Manila Bay.

Image credits: Mike Gonzalez via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 3.0





