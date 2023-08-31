San Juan City marks 127th Araw ng Pinaglabanan, launches San Juan City art trail and art exhibit

IN celebration of the 127th Araw ng Pinaglabanan, or the commemoration of the Battle of San Juan del Monte, the city government of San Juan, headed by Mayor Francis Zamora, organized several events to pay tribute to our national heroes and recognition to historical places and art galleries in the city last Wednesday (August 30, 2023) at the Pinaglabanan Shrine.

Mayor Zamora was joined by guests of honor First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, Tourism Sec. Christina Garcia Frasco, Chief PNP Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., as well as National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Chairman Dr. Emmanuel F. Calairo, at the flag-raising followed by the lighting of the eternal flame and wreath laying.

“This year, we are pushing forward with our goal of reaching out to more tourists and visitors in our historical and art trails. We know that we have something different to offer – we have museums, churches, and art destinations that tourists can DIY and finish in a day. They also don’t have to spend a lot since most destinations are free. So we hope that with all that we’re doing, we can boost our local tourism,” the mayor explained.

Zamora then led the awarding of the winners of the Makabagong San Juan and Pinaglabanan Shrine Photo and Video Contest. A total of P475,000 pesos was given away to winners.

They then unveiled the markers of the statues of Gat Andres Bonifacio, Gen. Emilio Jacinto, and Dr. Jose Rizal. The monuments, made by Eduardo Castrillo, were transferred from their original locations to the Pinaglabanan Shrine so Filipinos and foreign visitors could pay their respects and give reverence to the heroes who fought for Philippine Independence.

“It is an honor to have our guests today, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, DOT Sec. Frasco, NHCP Chairman Dr. Calairo and Chief PNP Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. on the day we formally unveil the markers and new location of our monuments. We really pushed for this transfer because we believe that our national heroes deserve to be placed in a beautiful and historic place like the Pinaglabanan Shrine,” said Zamora.

The mayor led the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the San Juan Art Exhibit and the launch of the San Juan City Art Trail. The art exhibit, in partnership with the Department of Tourism, features Filipino artists from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, as well as local artists from San Juan City with artworks showcasing a wide range of artistic styles, techniques, and themes from the regions the artists came from. The exhibit runs until Sept. 5, 2023.

The San Juan City Art Trail also kicked off its San Juan City Art Trail. This special arts tour will visit four premier art destinations in the city such as the Fundacion Sanso, Art Underground, 7th J Art Gallery, and Secret Fresh.

“With the help of DOT, we are slowly but surely building a more sustainable tourism in our city. This art trail is one of its kind because it allows us to highlight Filipino artists and local San Juan artists and shows our appreciation for their art,” said Mayor Zamora.