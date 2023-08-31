QCPD chief Torre quits post amid road rage controversy

Ranking officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) will meet to discuss the fate of Quezon City Police District (QCPD) commander Brig. Nicolas Torre III, who filed his resignation after being criticized for reportedly arranging a news conference where the ex-policeman involved in the viral August 8 road rage incident aired his side.

Torre filed his resignation effective Thursday, August 31, to give investigators a free hand in investigating the incident involving a former police officer Wilfredo Gonzales and a still unidentified cyclist.

“I submit my resignation to the Chief PNP, to the SILG [Secretary of the Interior and Local Government] and to my NCRPO [National Capital Region Police Office] Regional Director. I need to shield my organization especially QCPD from further brickbats and backlash because, well there were several things I did, which netizens did not like and had a negative reception,” the former QCPD commander emphasized.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. and DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. will meet first to discuss and review the matter.

Acorda also said he will also meet with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte since Torre’s resignation may affect the QCPD’s operations.

Reports said that Belmonte was irked by Torre’s decision to arrange a news conference last August 27 where Gonzales, managed to air his side regarding the matter, rather than arresting the former police officer.

Gonzales landed in the limelight after a video showing him physically assaulting an unnamed cyclist following a traffic spat went viral in the Internet and various social media platforms.