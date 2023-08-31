PSE hosts webinars on financial literacy

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) Inc. announced last Thursday it is hosting a series of free financial literacy webinars with its partner trading participant AB Capital Securities Inc. and GCash operator Globe Fintech Innovations Inc.

PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon was quoted in a statement as saying the webinar series with GFII “is timely since their stock-investment application is now accessible to all their users.”

Monzon also expressed “hope” that subscribers to the digital wallet and the general public “take the time to attend the upcoming sessions to know more about personal finance and to understand the importance as well as the risk and reward of stock investing as they prepare to embark on their investing journey.”

The virtual series titled “Pera Power Up: Beginner’s Guide to Saving and Investing” will be held beginning September 14 up to October 5 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Thursday.

The 4-week webinar will feature saving strategies (September 14), financial planning (September 21); funds mindset (September 28) and about GCash (October 5).

GFII made its stock-investment platform available to all GCash users mid-August, after almost a year under soft launch.

With the app, investors can monitor trading and buy and sell PSE-listed shares real time. It also has key features and tools that will enable users to make informed investment decisions. The “GStocksPH” stock market accounts are handled by AB Capital.

Interested participants may register via the events calendar page of the PSE Academy website.

In September last year, the PSE has allowed GCash users to trade at the stock market using the mobile phone application. The PSE hopes to dramatically increase the number of individual traders in a short span of time.

Under the set-up, the PSE developed an online platform within its system on orders, allowing Gcash users to trade at the stock market.

Trades can only be allowed through a broker, which is AB Capital.

Monzon said the initiative is “a possible game changer” for stock trading in the country that could easily double or triple the 1.6 million accounts currently registered at the bourse in just a short period of time. Of this figure, about 1.16 million are online accounts.

The PSE’s accounts, to note, are only growing at a compounded annual rate of about 31 percent during 2016 to 2021.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





