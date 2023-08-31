Palace suspends all government offices, classes in NCR on Sept. 1 amid rains, floods

Widespread flooding and heavy rains from the Southwest Monsoon as well as Super typhoons “Goring” (international name: Saola) and “Hanna” (international name: Hakui) prompted Malacañang to suspend government offices and all classes Metro Manila on Friday.

In his Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 30, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin declared the suspension of government offices and classes at all levels in the National Capital Region on Sept. 1, 2023

However, the circular did not cover government agencies involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services.

“The suspension of work for private companies and offices in private schools shall be at the discretion of their respective heads,” Bersamin said.



Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil clarified the suspension will cover classes in both public and private schools.

Bersamin said the circular was based on the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).



Last Thursday, Malacañang also declared a similar suspension, which took effect at 3 pm of Aug. 31, 2023 through MC 29.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported typhoon Goring already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last Wednesday evening.

It was immediately replaced by typhoon Hanna, which is expected to remain in the PAR until Friday evening.

State meteorologists said the movement of the two typhoons are expected to enhance the rains caused by the Southwest Monsoon.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





