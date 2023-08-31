NPC warns vs unscrupulous sale of registered SIM cards

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) is reminding the public, particularly owners of registered SIM cards, to be vigilant amid alarming instances wherein certain individuals acting as agents of entities offer money averaging P1,000 in exchange for SIM cards that have been registered.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NPC, as the sole data privacy authority of the country mandated to enforce the provisions of the Data Privacy Act of 2012, reminded all concerned data subjects about the “serious ramifications” associated with registering SIM cards for the primary intention of selling them.

“Recent developments have drawn our attention to alarming instances wherein certain individuals, ostensibly acting as agents of malevolent entities, are enticing unsuspecting individuals with monetary offers [averaging P1,000.00] in exchange for SIM cards that have been registered,” NPC said in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the country’s privacy body, this practice is not only prohibited under the SIM Registration Act or Republic Act No. 11934 but it also places data subjects in a “vulnerable” position as this exposes them to potential legal repercussions, risks and harms if a SIM card, registered in their name, is misused in illicit activities.

