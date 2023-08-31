Nickel Asia is Asiamoney’s Outstanding Materials Sector Company in PHL 2023

TAGUIG CITY – Listed mineral resources development firm Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC) (PSE:NIKL) was recognized as Most Outstanding Company in the Philippines under the Materials Sector in Asiamoney’s Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll 2023.

This latest accolade further cements the Company’s position as a trailblazer in the Asian Materials Sector. Last June, NAC was also conferred a Gold citation as the Philippines’ Best Basic Materials Company during the 27th FinanceAsia Awards.

“Our track record shows our strong and enduring commitment to being responsible stewards of our country’s resources. This recognition from Asiamoney affirms that we are headed in the right direction, and further motivates us to achieve our twin goal of being included in the top roster of companies in the Philippine Stock Exchange in terms of market capitalization and becoming the premier ESG investment in the Philippines by 2025,” NAC President and CEO Martin Antonio G. Zamora said.

“We will remain guided by the principles of ESG and at the forefront of responsible mineral resources development in the Philippines. This not only means playing a key role the Philippines’ green energy transition, but also positively impacting the communities that host our operations,” he added.

Asiamoney is a leading capital markets magazine in Asia. Every year, it invites nearly 1,000 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers, and ratings agencies to participate in its poll wherein companies are judged based on a set of criteria that cover financial reporting, management, investor relations, corporate social responsibility, and ESG initiatives.

For this year’s poll, around 958 stakeholders participated in the poll with over 4,620 votes received for publicly listed companies across 12 markets in the region.

NAC is the largest producer of lateritic ore in the Philippines with a growing footprint in the renewable energy space. It currently has five operating mine sites, three exploration projects, and investments in the country’s only two high pressure acid leach (HPAL) plants.