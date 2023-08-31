Nearly P2M-worth of aid given to Mindanao schools

THE Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) announced recently it has extended nearly P2 million in educational aid to four secondary schools in Mindanao as part of its corporate social responsibility program.

“DBP remains unwavering in its thrust to strengthen the education sector by providing the much-needed resources to public schools facing challenges in acquiring modern teaching aids,” DBP President and CEO Michael O. de Jesus was quoted in a statement the lender issued last Thursday.

“We are firm believers that education remains a critical component to achieve inclusive development,” de Jesus added.

The DBP said it extended the aid to the following: San Isidro National High School in Surigao Del Norte; Bislig Elementary School in Surigao del Sur; Pangabuan Integrated School in Misamis Occidental; and, Valencia City Central School in Bukidnon.

The schools received new computers, multimedia projectors and other learning equipment and facilities, according to the DBP.

According to the DBP, the program was in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) for its Adopt-A-School program, which is in line with the bank’s “commitment to broaden support to the education sector.”

The lender vowed to continue exploring opportunities with DepEd with the goal of “identifying additional public schools in need of assistance, especially those in low-income and underserved areas to fill in gaps in educational resources.”

“DBP aims to create a more conducive learning environment for students and educators alike, advance the quality of education, and improve the lives of our students across the country,” de Jesus was quoted as saying.

Image credits: Mbdz_DBP via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0





