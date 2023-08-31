Marcos mourns passing of veteran broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the broadcast industry lost one of its “pillars” following the recent passing of veteran broadcast journalist and host Miguel “Mike” C. Enriquez.

In a post in his X account, formerly known as Twitter, the Chief Executive recognized the professional achievements of Enriquez during his over 50 years of work in the media industry.

“We are saddened by [the] news of the passing of veteran anchor Mike Enriquez, a pillar in our broadcasting industry. He dedicated his life to delivering unbiased news to the Filipino people,” Marcos said.

He expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of Enriquez.

Former journalist and now Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil also lamented Enriquez’s death and paid tribute to the “remarkable contribution of the late journalist in shaping the landscape of unbiased journalism in the Philippines.”

“Mike was among the reporters, which we consider a partner in disseminating the truth and unbiased reports. His contribution in news reporting is genuine and unparalleled,” Garafil said in Filipino in a brief statement.

GMA Network, Enriquez’s employer, confirmed his death last Tuesday.

“The Board of Directors, management, and employees of GMA Network Inc. deeply mourn the passing of Mr. Enriquez. His dedication to the industry will serve as an inspiration to all. We pray for the eternal repose of our beloved Kapuso,” GMA said.

He was among the lead anchors of GMA News flagship newscast, 24 Oras and host its long-running public affairs program “Imbestigador.” He also worked for Super Radyo DZBB.

GMA did not mention the cause of death of Enriquez. He, however, took medical leaves in 2018 and in 2021 due to several ailments.