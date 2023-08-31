Government launches crackdown vs illegal recyclers of used lead acid batteries

The government has started a nationwide crackdown against illegal recyclers of used lead acid batteries (ULABs) following reports of the rampant smelting of lead in several provinces.

Smelting of lead is harmful to the environment and could pose serious health risks to communities.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Assistant Secretary for Field Operations Gilbert C. Gonzales, responding to instructions from Malacañang, said his office has already coordinated with the regional offices of the DENR concerning operations of illegal lead smelters that are treating ULABs.

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) has also directed its regional offices to conduct surveillance and monitoring in their respective areas of responsibility.

This was in response to the order of the Office of the President to the DENR to look into the report of Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) chairman Jesus L. Arranza that illegal lead smelters are now operating without the necessary government permits in Valenzuela, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Cavite, Cebu, Bacolod, and Davao.

ULAB recyclers and lead smelters need to secure the “necessary environmental permits, such as an environmental compliance certificate, discharge permit, permit to operate, and registration certificate as a treatment, storage, and disposal facility,” Arranza said in his report to Malacañang.

In response, the DENR through the EMB, started conducting field verification of ULAB processing facilities to validate compliance, as well as saturation drives to identify individuals and establishments engaged in the illegal processing of ULABs.

At the same time, the EMB also vowed to conduct an “enhanced information education campaign” to encourage the public to report illegal ULAB processing activities.

The DENR and EMB are also intensifying monitoring activities focusing on junk shops that engage in the trade of ULABs in coordination with concerned local government units.

The DENR and EMB are also exploring collaboration with accredited ULAB entities for the establishment of an incentive program for the general public who will be able to provide credible information that will lead to the successful identification of individuals and establishments engaging in illegal processing of ULABs.

In a statement, Arranza has commended lawyer Rodolfo John Robert C. Palattao IV, Undersecretary for Legal and Monitoring at the Office of the President, and the DENR’s EMB and Field Operations for their immediate action in addressing the problem.

“We at the FPI are confident that with the directive from Malacañang and swift action from the DENR, we will start seeing in the coming days successful raids and closures of these illegal ULAB recyclers and lead smelters, as well as the prosecution of their operators. We will now coordinate with them so we can provide any assistance that they will need if necessary,” Arranza said.

The FPI was provided with photos and videos showing how these illegal lead smelters are operating facilities that are shabby and ill equipped to be able to handle the hazardous materials where they are deriving their secondary lead.

Arranza said these lead smelters do not have adequate anti-pollution systems and proper disposal facilities for the acids and other chemicals, which make their operations hazardous to human health and the environment.