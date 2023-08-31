Fast tracking business success with RUSH’s free Acceleration Program

RUSH Technologies, a leading provider of eCommerce solutions, has launched a series of free on-site classes designed to empower budding entrepreneurs eager to speed up their business growth.

The Learning Tracks launched under the RUSH Academy is an integral part of Fast Track by RUSH, a comprehensive business acceleration program tailored to ignite the success of merchant online stores. Participants will get to learn from industry experts who provide both lectures and hands-on guidance on launching their own selling platforms, reaching their target markets, and staying in the lead.

The transformative training sessions will be held twice a month, with a total of six classes from August 19 – October 28, 2023 at the Globe University, Globe Telecom Plaza Building, Mandaluyong City.

The program started with a course on Branding 101 on August 19, where, together with PINO Studio, RUSH helped merchants deepen their understanding of entrepreneurship, create a distinct brand identity, and shape customer experiences.



In September, participants will be led by Frames Per Story in the Building Marketing Assets and Capitan for the Digital Marketing 101 session, which focuses on digital content creation, editing, publishing, and online promotion.

For the last leg of the Learning Tracks in October, RUSH and the 917Venturesgroup will tackle topics on ensuring business longevity such as Customer Engagement, Retention, Loyalty and Lifecycle, Operationalization, and the unfair advantage available to RUSH-powered businesses from the Globe Group.

“We understand the challenges that small business owners face in the digital landscape. With the Learning Tracks, we’re putting our money where our mouth is by empowering small business owners to overcome challenges and achieve success in the online space,” said Stephanie Kubota, President and CEO of RUSH Technologies.

The Learning Tracks will be offered for free to those who will subscribe to Spark Lite, RUSH’s all-in-one eCommerce solution. For as low as P500 a month, Spark Lite lets businesses start with one branch, which can be expanded as they grow. It also allows them to accept and manage an unlimited number of orders for maximum profits.

To book a Spark Lite demo, click here. Subscribe to Spark Lite now and be part of the movement that’s shaping the future of entrepreneurship.