Comelec sets December 9 special elections in Negros Oriental to fill Teves’s seat

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) has scheduled a special election on December 9 for the third district of Negros Oriental to fill the vacated seat of expelled Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr.

The poll body has already received the resolution from the House of Representatives, declaring the seat of Teves as vacant. Following this, the House called for a special election in the district.

“Special election in Negros [Oriental] is on December 9, 2023,” Comelec chairman George Garcia told reporters through a Viber message.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Comelec said aspirants could file for a Certificate of Candidacy (COC) starting on November 6 to 8.

The campaign period will be from November 9 to December 7.

The Comelec will also implement a gun ban during the election period starting on November 9 to December 24.

In an interview with reporters on Monday, Garcia said that they are eyeing on printing ballots before September ends.

“Later on, maybe before September ends, we could print ballots for the district of Negros Oriental,” Garcia added in Filipino.

On August 16, the House voted to expel Teves for disorderly conduct and continued absence. He is also facing murder charges in for his alleged involvement in the killing of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Garcia added that Comelec would decide on the last week of September whether to postpone the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in Negros Oriental.