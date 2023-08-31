China’s new map for 2023 bears 10-dash line

CHINA’S mapping agency has released an updated version of its standard map Monday, drawing the ire of India.

A Philippine supply boat, center, maneuvers around Chinese coast guard ships as they tried to block its way near Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin Shoal, at the disputed South China Sea on August 22, 2023.

The Philippines, other Southeast Asian countries claiming the South China Sea, and Taiwan have yet to issue a statement.

According to China Daily, the official publication of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, the 2023 edition of Chinese standard map was released during the awareness publicity week of the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources.

The map includes the 10 dashes that formed like a broken U-shape around the South China Sea and extend until the Bashi Channel and Taiwan.

This is not the first time that China has published the 10-dash line in the South China Sea, but a strong reiteration of their historic claim despite a ruling by the United Nations-sanctioned Arbitral Tribunal that invalided their nine-dash line claim.

India has lodged a “strong protest” over the inclusion of the north-eastern state of Runachal Pradesh and the Aksai Cien plateau, which India claims as part of its territory.

“We reject these claims as they have no basis,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

