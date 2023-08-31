China faces growing international rejection with 10-dash line map – PHL NSA chief

NATIONAL Security Adviser Eduardo M. Año said they expect China will now face growing international rejection following its release of its 10-dash line map, which covered most parts of the West Philippine Sea (WPS).



Speaking at the press conference of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict on Thursday in Malacañang, Año said India and Malaysia have, like the Philippines, issued protest statements condemning the new map from China.



The new map from China covered the northeastern state of Runachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau, which India claimed as part of its territory.



Año reiterated the government position that the new map violates the 2016 Arbitral award, which already invalidated the 9-dash line map of China.



“We do not even recognize the nine-dash line much more than the 10-dash line. The arbitral award is final and binding and it gives us our maritime entitlement, our extended economic zone, our territorial waters and even our extended continental shelf,” Año said.



“There would be more countries, I think, to react adversely against this 10-dash line,” he added.



Año stressed they are ready to defend the country’s territorial integrity in the WPS, which is being claimed by China in its expanded map.



“Our Armed Forces, our uniformed services, our government will do everything in its capacity to ensure that we are protecting our national interest,” Año said.



DFA issued a statement calling on China to respect the 2016 Arbitral Award instead of resorting to its baseless attempt to legitimize its purported sovereignty and jurisdiction over Philippine features.”



It noted that the Code of Conduct being drafted by the Association of Southeast Nation (Asean), which is expected to help address such territorial issues, is still a “work in progress” and unlikely to be completed in the 43rd ASEAN Summit next week.

Image credits: Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources





